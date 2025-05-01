How old was Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones? Kit Harington recalls being embarrassed that the child actor had to help him remember lines 

Bella Ramsey and Kit Harington recently reminisced about their time working together on Game of Thrones. They also spoke about how Ramsey, who was a child actor at the time, had helped Harington remember lines during a scene.

Ramsey was 11 when they joined the Game of Thrones franchise in the sixth season, which was released in 2016. They played the role of Lyanna Mormont. Meanwhile, Harington was part of the series from the beginning, starring in the role of Jon Snow.

The series ended with season 8 in 2019, though the actors from the show, who played some of the prominent characters, have become beloved among fans. Ramsey and Harington are among those, and they recently shared a conversation for the Interview magazine, published on April 28, 2025.

Bella Ramsey reminds Kit Harington of "humiliating" moment during Game of Thrones shooting

The two actors recently conversed with each other for Interview magazine. Recalling when they shot a scene from Game of Thrones together, Bella Ramsey said:

"I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you. Now I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit's struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.'"

Then, while laughing, Harington replied:

"I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating. But yeah, thanks for that. I’ve probably chosen to forget it."

Ramsey then spoke about how they also need to forget it. They further mentioned that it must have been "so annoying" for an experienced actor like Harington to see a child actor mouthing their lines. However, Harington asserted that it wasn't, saying:

"It wasn’t at all. If anything I was like, 'Oh god, I’ve got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines... thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.' Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness.'"

For his role on the show, Harington received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, two Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations, and one Golden Globe nomination. Meanwhile, Ramsey received a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

Games of Thrones: Kingsroad to release on May 21

The eight-season television series largely garnered a great response from viewers across the globe. Now, fans can get a similar experience through a new game, titled Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which is an action-adventure RPG (role-playing game).

The game will be released for PC, Android, and iOS on May 21, 2025. It will feature the beloved character of Jon Snow, who will give instructions to the player's character. The player will be tasked with gathering allies from the leading houses of Westeros to prepare for battle against the Night King.

Along with Jon Snow, the game will also feature some other popular characters from the show, like Ramsay Bolton, Varys, and Olenna Tyrell.

