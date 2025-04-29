"I've taken everything" — When the Game of Thrones cast opened up about the memorable stuff they kept from the set

HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run in May 2019. Set in Westeros, the show boasts an enormous cast and multiple storylines. In an interview with People Magazine published on May 18, 2019, the show's cast opened up about what they kept from the Game of Thrones set.

Ad

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, admitted to taking home a lot of souvenirs.

"I haven’t left anything, I’ve taken everything! I have swords, my little finger bag, I liberate, of course! I liberated it! I got in just before the lockdown started. "

Seaworth also joked about how he would sell most of the items he collected on eBay.

Ad

Trending

"It’s now like the end of Indiana Jones, you know, when they’re pushing the covenant of the ark, into this big, huge warehouse to be hidden away forever? My place is like that now, with stuff from Game of Thrones. eBay’s gonna be on fire in a couple of months," he stated.

Ad

What the cast of Game of Thrones kept from the set

Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

In the interview, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, admitted to keeping a corset and friendships that would last a lifetime. Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya Stark, had a similar answer.

Ad

“I got to keep a lot of memories. And some cuts and bruises,” she said.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who appears as Bran Stark, picked up a few random items at the last minute.

“On my last day on set, I ran through the set like, ‘God, this is my last moment on Game of Thrones,’ grabbed whatever I could, and I got a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a wooden tub. So I grabbed kitchen utensils,” he jokingly admitted.

Ad

Emilia Clarke, who portrays the Mother of Dragons, didn't get as lucky as the other cast members.

"I wanted to keep the (dragon) eggs dammit, but they weren’t giving them! I think everybody else nicked something, I didn’t get to grab anything," she confessed.

Iain Glen, who plays Daenerys Targaryen's trusted confidant Ser Jorah Mormont, walked away with some Dothraki-themed jewelry. At the same time, Hannah Murray stole a pair of waterproof socks from the Game of Thrones set. Jacob Anderson, who plays the leader of the Unsullied, was given a chess piece as a memento.

Ad

"I took a little chess piece like from the map room. I didn’t take it. It was given to me. That’s what I’ve got at home. It looks a little bit like an Unsullied, and it looks a little bit phallic, ironically," he stated.

House of the Dragon: The Game of Thrones prequel

Ad

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones that shows what happened some 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth. The series follows the history of House Targaryen, which was at its peak during that period.

Season one follows the internal power struggle for succession of the Targaryen dynasty when King Viserys I appoints his daughter Rhaenyra as heir. This creates tensions between his brother Daemon and wife, Alicent Hightower, whose son Aegon also wants the throne.

Ad

Season two dives into a war of civil sorts as both Aegon and Rhaenyra use their dragons to fight over the throne. Betrayals, dragon battles, and horrific losses create a wider chasm, as important players such as Daemon, Aemond, and Rhaenys side, reaching a savage Targaryen war that risks unraveling the kingdom.

House of the Dragon season 3 has begun filming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More