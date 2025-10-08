7 Horror Shows to Watch If You Liked Netflix's True Haunting

Netflix's True Haunting brings audiences into the shadowy corners of paranormal fear. The show follows a family's encounter with forces that defy comprehension.

Ad

The doors slam without reason, and voices echo through empty corners. The series blends documentary-style narration with recreations of ongoing events.

This approach creates an atmosphere that feels uncomfortably authentic. Horror viewers who appreciate stories rooted in supposed real events will find more to explore in similar programming. The genre of paranormal horror continues to evolve, offering various perspectives on the unexplained. Some shows lean into psychological tension. Others embrace the whole supernatural stress.

Ad

Trending

The common thread remains the exploration of fear that stems from the unknown. For those who found themselves gripping the edge of their seat during Netflix's True Haunting, the following recommendations deliver comparable chills through separate lenses.

Evil, The Haunting of Hill House, Paranormal Witness, and four other horror shows to watch if you liked Netflix's True Haunting

1) A Haunting

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This long running show presents alleged real encounters with the supernatural. Every episode reconstructs events reported by people who claim to have experienced paranormal situations. The format mirrors Netflix's True Haunting takes a documentary approach.

Ad

Witnesses share their accounts directly during the interview. Actors then bring these moments to life through vigilant recreation. The series spans several seasons. Some involve malevolent spirits. Others feature residual hauntings that replay like recordings.

The show maintains a sincere tone throughout, treating every account with sensitivity. Audiences seeking more stories presented as genuine experiences will find extensive material here.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) Evil

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A psychologist, a priest in training, and a technology expert investigate purported miracles and alleged possessions by evil spirits. The show takes a separate route from Netflix's True Haunting by adding procedural elements. Every episode presents a new case. The team must determine whether events have supernatural causes or rational explanations.

Ad

The series strikes a balance between genuine unease and skepticism. Characters question what they witness, yet cannot consistently deny it. The tension builds through ambiguity. The question arises about the truth of manifestations or psychological projections.

The show refuses to provide simple answers. This uncertainty creates sustained dread. For those who appreciated the investigative angles of Netflix's True Haunting, this blend of horror and procedural drama will be a welcome treat.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Haunting of Hill House

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A fractured family confronts trauma from their childhood home. The show weaves between past and present timelines. As children, they experienced inexplicable terrors in a mansion their parents attempted to renovate. As adults, those events still shape their lives. This show differs from Netflix's True Haunting in that it employs fictional narration.

Ad

Yet it maintains emotional authenticity. The horror serves as a metaphor for addiction, grief, and mental illness. Ghosts represent unresolved pain. The series delivers genuine scares along with character development. Every family member carries distinct wounds. The mansion itself becomes a character, holding secrets within its walls. Viewers seeking depth, along with supernatural elements, will find both here.

The Haunting of Hill House is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

4) Paranormal Witness

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ordinary people recount extraordinary encounters with the unpredictable. The show employs a format similar to Netflix's True Haunting. Real individuals describe their experiences. Dramatic recreations illustrate their words. The series covers diverse phenomena. Some episodes focus on haunted places. Others explore encounters with cryptids or UFOs.

Ad

The paranormal spectrum expands beyond traditional ghost narratives. What remains consistent is the emphasis on firsthand accounts. The people involved speak with conviction about what they witnessed. Their fear feels raw.

The recreations enhance rather than overshadow their stories. This show offers variety while maintaining the documentary foundation that makes Netflix's True Haunting engaging.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Archive 81

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the show follows an archivist who accepts a project to restore damaged videotapes from 1994. The footage documents a graduate student's research into a mysterious apartment.

Ad

As he watches, the line between the past and present starts to blur. This conveys dread through the use of found footage aesthetics. The degraded quality of the tapes adds rawness. Viewers piece together the mystery along with the main lead.

The series incorporates dimensional horror and cult activity. It moves beyond ordinary hauntings into stranger territory. The apartment building harbours secrets that span years. Reality itself seems negotiable within the confines of the walls. Those who enjoyed the archival quality of Netflix's True Haunting will appreciate this deeper dive into footage-based horror.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6)The Terror

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A British naval expedition became wrapped in Arctic ice. The crew faces not only the brutal environment. The crew encounters not only the brutal environment but something terrifying them. The show grounds its horror in historical events.

Ad

The real expedition vanished without explanation in 1845. The series imagines what might have happened. Isolation escalates every threat.

The frozen landscapes become a prison. Men turn on each other, and something stalks them across the ice. The show demonstrates how

Netflix's True Haunting is not alone in blending fact with supernatural speculation. Historical mysteries provide ground for horror. The unknown facts about individuals add weight to the fiction.

The Terror is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

7) Midnight Mass

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A gated island community experiences strange events after a charismatic priest arrives. The show builds slowly, letting unease accumulate. The series explores mortality, faith, and what people will accept when faced with desperation.

Ad

Horror based on religion forms the backbone of the story. Miracles occur, but their source remains questionable. The island setting creates a sense of claustrophobia despite its open spaces. Everyone knows everyone. Secrets become difficult to sustain.

As events escalate, the community must confront uncomfortable truths. The show shares an interest with Netflix's True Haunting in exploring how belief systems interact with the inexplicable. Both examine what unfolds when the world operates outside expected rules.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Netflix's True Haunting opens a door to paranormal horror told through different approaches. These seven series explore similar themes through various methods. Each offers different perspectives on fear and the unexplained.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More