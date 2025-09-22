7 Gripping Dramas to Watch if You Loved Netflix's 'Billionaires' Bunker'

Billionaires' Bunker on Netflix has taken the entertainment world by storm with its refreshing portrayal of power, wealth, and survival. The show explores what goes down when the world's wealthiest people retreat to underground shelters during a worldwide crisis.

Ad

Every episode reveals dark secrets about human nature when luxury collides with desperation. The show masterfully blends psychological thriller aspects with social commentary on class inequality.

The drama demonstrates how money cannot buy everything, especially when survival instincts kick in. Characters encounter moral dilemmas that take away their fabricated exteriors. Audience witnesses unexpected alliances and shocking betrayals forming in the confined spaces of these high-end bunkers.

The series's success lies in its potential to make viewers question what they would do in similar circumstances. For fans who liked Billionaires' Bunker, these seven recommendations will satisfy their appetite for similar content.

Ad

Trending

Ozark, Industry, The White Lotus, and four other shows to watch if you liked Billionaires' Bunker

1) Succession

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story follows the Roy family, owners of a global media empire. The patriarch Logan Roy controls his adult children through financial power and manipulation. The series examines family dysfunction at the most significant levels of society. Every sibling fights for their father's inheritance and approval.

Ad

Corporate boardrooms turn into battlegrounds for personal vendettas. The show reveals how money corrupts relationships and damages trust. Characters make problematic decisions to protect their positions. Political influence becomes a tool for personal growth. The writing exposes the hollow nature of enormous privilege.

Every episode delivers sharp dialogues and unexpected plot twists. Succession shares themes with Billionaires' Bunker by exploring how privilege affects human behavior. Both series display that money creates as many obstacles as it solves. The psychological complexity of rich characters drives both narratives forward.

Ad

Succession is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Ozark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show follows the story of Marty Byrde, a financial advisor pushed to launder money for a Mexican cartel. His family relocates to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region. They must integrate into the local community while hiding their criminal activities. The pressure of maintaining their cover story creates consistent tension.

Ad

Marty's wife, Wendy, eventually embraces their criminal lifestyle. Their children struggle to understand their parents' behavior. Law enforcement and local criminals pose threats from several directions. Every season escalates the danger coming in the way of the Byrde family.

The series examines how simple people adapt to extraordinary circumstances. Like Billionaires' Bunker, Ozark explores survival under a lot of pressure. Both shows demonstrate how families make impossible choices to protect each other. The theme of hidden identities connects both narratives.

Ad

3) Industry (2020-2024)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series takes audiences inside a London investment bank. Young graduates compete for long-lasting positions at Pierpoint & Co. The workplace culture promotes excessive behavior and cutthroat competition.

Ad

The characters navigate office politics while managing extreme financial pressure. Personal connections suffer under professional demands. Drug abuse and sexual relationships complicate workplace dynamics. The series depicts how financial markets affect world economies.

Characters must balance career advancement with ethical concerns. Every episode reveals new layers of corporate corruption. Industry mirrors Billionaires' Bunker by displaying how financial pressure transforms people. Both shows examine the psychological cost of power and wealth.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

4)Yellow Jackets

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a high school soccer team stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. The narrative alternates between their adult lives and their survival struggle decades later.

Ad

The teenage versions must find shelter and food while waiting for rescue. Their adult counterparts deal with secrets and trauma from their ordeal. The wilderness experience reveals formal survival instincts. Group dynamics transform as resources become limited. Some characters embrace leadership roles while others struggle with isolation.

The series explores the theme of survival, guilt, and psychological damage. Every episode reveals new details about their time in the wilderness. The show connects to Billionaires' Bunker through psychological exploration and survival themes. Both series examine how extreme situations reveal actual character.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The White Lotus

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The White Lotus is an anthology series set at luxury resort locations. Every season features rich guests and resort staff navigating social differences. The series examines entitlement and privilege in vacation settings.

Ad

Social tensions build throughout every season toward a violent ending. Guests display chilling behavior while staff members struggle with their duties. Cultural misunderstandings create additional conflicts.

The show adds satire to wealthy tourists and their expectations. Every character represents different aspects of urban society. The series balances social commentary and dark comedy.

The White Lotus shares an exploration of privilege and wealth with Billionaires' Bunker. Both shows display how money impacts moral decision-making and interpersonal relationships.

Ad

The show is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

6) Mare of Easttown

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show follows detective Mare Sheehan investigating a death in her Pennsylvania hometown. The case connects to her family history and personal trauma.

Ad

Mare struggles with her son's death while solving the crime. The investigation reveals secrets throughout the gated community. Residents harbor intense secrets that complicate the investigation.

Mare's personal life affects her professional judgment. The series explores guilt, grief, and community dynamics. Every episode peels back layers of small-town secrets. The murder case turns secondary to the character arc.

Mare of Easttown mirrors Billionaires' Bunker through its character focus and psychological depth. Both shows examine how trauma affects relationships and decision-making.

Ad

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Big Little Lies

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show highlights the story of three mothers in an affluent California community. Their children attend the same elementary school, where tensions arise between families. The narrative builds toward a violent incident at a school fundraiser. Every woman encounters personal struggles behind their perfect facade.

Ad

Infertility, domestic violence, and financial pressure create underlying tensions. The community appears perfect, but hides actual problems. Friendships develop and get dissolved based on shared secrets. The series examines marriage, motherhood, and female relationships. Every character's backstory reveals motivation for their current behavior.

Big Little Lies mirrors Billionaires' Bunker's exploration of concealed truths beneath perfect surfaces. Both shows display how maintaining appearances creates psychological pressure.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

If you liked watching Billionaires' Bunker on Netflix, these are seven dramas to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More