7 Horror Comedies to Watch if You Loved Netflix's 'Haunted Hotel'

Haunted Hotel has, in no time, become Netflix's newest animated sensation. The series follows a single mother who inherits a spooky hotel from her late sibling. She must run the business while also tackling supernatural guests and the ghost of her sibling.

Ad

Haunted Hotel, created by Matt Roller, who worked on Rick and Morty, effectively blends horror elements with humor. The series premiered in September 2025 and features voice acting from Eliza Coupe and Will Forte. Horror comedies like Haunted Hotel offer an eccentric viewing experience. They blend scenes with humor in a witty manner.

These movies and shows offer terrifying situations that are funny instead of scary. The genre has evolved and garnered a lot of viewers because of its popularity with different viewers. Viewers who love horror can get entertained by spooky elements. Comedy fans get plenty of laughs from bizarre situations. Fans of Haunted Hotel will find similar thrills in these recommendations.

Ad

Trending

Ghosts, Young Frankenstein, The Frighteners, and four other horror comedies to watch if you liked Haunted Hotel

1) What We Do in the Shadows

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this documentary follows four vampire roommates living in present-day Staten Island. The premise of the show follows Laszlo, Nandor, Colin, and Nadja as they navigate everyday life as immortal beings.

Ad

They struggle with basic tasks like doing chores and paying rent. Their human family, Guillermom, helps them adapt to the 21st century. The vampires often misunderstood social customs and modern technology.

Every episode presents new supernatural obstacles mixed with domestic comedy. The series ran for six seasons and became a cult favourite. It accurately balances absurd humor with horror elements. The characters encounter threats from vampire hunters and other supernatural creatures while tackling mundane problems. Like Haunted Hotel, it finds humor in supernatural beings trying to live everyday lives.

Ad

What We Do in the Shadows is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Ghosts

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show tells the story of a young couple who inherit a country estate. The home comes with many ghosts from separate time periods. Every spirit died in the house under unknown circumstances. They cannot leave the property and must coexist with the living owner. The ghosts include a Victorian woman, a caveman, a Georgian poet, and a World War II officer.

Ad

The living couple slowly learns to communicate with their supernatural housemates. The American and British originals offer an innovative take on the premise. The series explores themes of family and friendship across centuries. The ghosts help the couple renovate their house while sharing stories from their past lives. The story mirrors Haunted Hotel with living people managing supernatural residents.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3)Young Frankenstein

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This classic comedy parodies the Universal monster created by Mel Brooks/Gene Wilder, who embodies Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the popular scientist. He inherits his grandfather's laboratory and castle in Transylvania. Despite stating he wants nothing to do with his family's legacy, Frederick becomes obsessed with reanimating the dead. He creates a monster with the aid of his assistants, Inga and Igor.

Ad

The movie pays homage to classic horror movies while making fun of their serious tone. It remains one of the best horror comedies ever created. The inheritance theme connects accurately with Haunted Hotel's family legacy storyline.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Shaun of the Dead

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The British movie blends zombie horror with everyday British comedy. Simon Pegg embodies Shaun, a man whose boring life gets interrupted by a zombie apocalypse. He must protect his mother and girlfriend while tackling the undead. The film treats the zombie outbreak as a minor inconvenience at first. Shaun and his best friend Ed continue their ordinary routines despite the chaos. They employ household items and cricket bats as weapons against zombies.

Ad

The movie balances clever comedy with genuine scares throughout. Edgar Wright's direction creates accurate timing for both humor and horror. The film launched Wright and Pegg's careers in Hollywood filmmaking. Its blend of mundane life with supernatural issues echoes Haunted Hotel's approach.

Shaun of the Dead is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

5) The Frighteners

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Peter Jackson directed this supernatural comedy featuring Michael J. Fox. Fox embodies Frank Bannister, a psychic investigator who can communicate with ghosts and see them. He runs a ghost-eradicating business in a small city. Frank teams up with friendly spirits to solve supernatural cases.

Ad

The town encounters a series of mysterious deaths that are assumed to be connected with paranormal activity. An evil entity starts terrorizing the community with deadly results. Frank must utilize his ability to stop the evil force. The film features groundbreaking special effects for its time.

It blends Jackson's signature dark humor with horror elements perfectly. The ghost communication aspect directly parallels the Haunted Hotel's supernatural family dynamics.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

6) Beetlejuice

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This classic by Tim Burton follows a recently deceased couple trapped in their home. Barbara and Adam Maitland died in a car accident, but they stay in their house as ghosts. A new family moves in and transforms everything about their beloved home.

Ad

The ghosts hire Beetlejuice, a rude bio-exorcist, to scare away the living occupants. Beetlejuice proves more threatening than helpful with his chaotic methods. The film features Burton's distinctive gothic visual style throughout. Winona Ryder portrays the goth teen who can see the ghosts.

Michael Keaton delivers an iconic performance as the title character. The movie spawned a popular Broadway musical and an upcoming sequel.

Beetlejuice is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

7)Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This horror comedy reimagines typical slasher film tropes with innovation. Date and Tucker as hillbillies renovating their cabin in the woods. A group of college students mistakes them for threatening killers. A series of misunderstandings leads to growing violent circumstances. The students believe Dale and Tucker are hunting them systematically.

Ad

In reality, the deaths result from bad timing and accidents. The film flips expectations about who the real antagonists are. Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk portray the innocent hillbillies with accuracy.

The movie celebrates horror film conventions while making fun of them. It proves that appearances can be deceiving in horror scenarios. Like Haunted Hotel, it subverts horror expectations with clever writing.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

These are the seven horror comedies to watch if you liked watching Haunted Hotel. Let us know in the comments section which of these are your favourites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More