Haunted Hotel season 1 ending explained: Why were the Acolytes targeting Abaddon?

Haunted Hotel season 1 was released exclusively on Netflix on September 19, 2025. The series follows Katherine, a single mother who runs the Undervale Hotel alongside her dead brother, Nathan, who appears as a ghost. Things climax in the finale, titled "The Acolytes of Abaddon," with the arrival of mysterious, cloaked strangers and revelations about Nathan's death.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Haunted Hotel season 1 and its season finale. Readers' discretion is advised.

With the hotel struggling to attract any human guests throughout the season, things appear to change in the finale when a busload of customers arrives. They’re all wearing red cloaks as they disembark at Undervale, but Katherine and Nathan quickly realize that they’re not here for the hotel. Instead, they are here to liberate Abaddon and restore his demonic powers as they worship him.

Abaddon is intrigued by the possibility of returning to his own realm and accepts the cultists' offer, believing he’ll be happy to go back. That sets events in motion, but as the ritual starts, it becomes obvious that the cultists were trying to bring hell to the human world, and with it the apocalypse.

Todd then sacrifices himself to initiate the ritual, and fire starts raining down from the skies, marking the beginning of the end.

Abaddon stops the apocalypse but at the cost of his demonic powers in Haunted Hotel season 1

Haunted Hotel season 1 takes viewers on a wild ride, and the finale is no different. A busload of people finally arrives at the Undervale, but they’re not there for the hotel; they have come for Abaddon, intending to send him back to hell. While initially shocked at that, Abaddon is happy at the prospect of going back to his own realm and accepts their offer.

He arrives at the ritual site, and Todd begins the ceremony by asking a cultist to slash him to death. The cultist, gleefully, agrees, and it is then revealed that they plan to bring hell to the human world, which means the apocalypse to destroy Earth.

It restores Abaddon’s lost demonic powers, but in the process, fire and meteors start raining down from the sky, destroying everything in sight. This nearly kills Abaddon’s Undervale family, but he uses his newfound powers to save them, only to watch them get swallowed up by a pit of lava. Devastated, he realizes he can’t stop the apocalypse.

But then he remembers the relic he used earlier in the season and uses it to travel back in time. Abaddon then kills Todd before he is killed, but that doesn’t work, as Todd’s death kicks off the apocalypse. He then goes back in time multiple times, but nothing works until he goes all the way back to the start when the cultists first arrive.

He attacks and brutally injures them, scaring them away, and it stops the apocalypse. However, that comes at the cost of his powers, as the only way for him to have his powers restored was by bringing about the apocalypse.

Katherine finally reveals how Nathan died and it explains her anger towards him

Haunted Hotel season 1 culminates with a truth-shattering revelation when a truthsayer demon possesses young Esther, forcing everyone to confront their deepest secrets. While some confessions are funny, the most devastating blow comes from Katherine.

Under the influence of the demon, she finally admits what really happened to her brother and how he actually died. Throughout the season, she had maintained that he died choking on a grape, but the truth finally emerges: Nathan took his own life. This explains Katherine’s initial email to him about why she was angry with him for abandoning her.

Nathan’s ghost finally understands why his sister had acted somewhat cold to him over the series. The two siblings reconcile their feelings and find a way forward, even as the cultists begin their ritual to bring hell to earth, which will kick off the apocalypse.

Interested viewers can watch Haunted Hotel season 1 on Netflix.

