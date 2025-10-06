True Haunting season 1 release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

True Haunting season 1 is an upcoming horror docuseries that sheds light on real-life paranormal encounters and eerie testimonies. Created by James Wan, who is popularly known for The Conjuring Universe and Insidious franchise, this Netflix production offers a terrifying journey into the unknown. The show will premiere on October 7, 2025, just in time for Halloween.

This five-episode documentary series looks into ghostly phenomena using both real eyewitness accounts and fake reenactments. Real talks and remakes of scary movies are used in the format to make sure that the fear is as real as the stories.

A synopsis of the show by Netflix Media Center reads:

"Acclaimed master of horror James Wan brings his chilling cinematic vision to real supernatural stories."

True Haunting season 1: Everything to know about the Netflix show

True Haunting season 1 presents two separate, chilling story arcs, making the series both engaging and varied. The season will consist of five episodes, blending two haunting tales that will leave viewers breathless.

The first story, Eerie Hall, consists of three episodes. It takes place in a haunted, scary location. This House Murdered Me is the second story that will be told over the course of two episodes. It features scary events that occur in a typical home, transforming it into a nightmare.

Netflix's official synopsis for the horror docuseries reads:

"Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them."

The True Haunting season 1 is a mix of true stories and creepy recreations. Talking to people who have lived through these supernatural events, the show goes into great depth about how they have hurt people's minds. People watch each scary story as it happens, which takes them deeper into the unknown world of ghosts.

How many episodes are there in True Haunting season 1?

True Haunting season 1 will have a total of five episodes. The series is split into two distinct storylines: Eerie Hall and This House Murdered Me. The first storyline consists of three episodes, and the second one has two episodes.

Production and direction

A still from the first season of True Haunting (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

True Haunting is produced by RAW (All3Media) and Atomic Monster, the production company founded by James Wan. The directorial team is split between two experts in the field: Neil Rawles, who directs Eerie Hall, and Luke Watson, who takes the helm of This House Murdered Me.

The executive producers for the show include James Wan, Simon Allen, Mark Lewis, Lindsay Shapero, Scott Stewart, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett.

The first season of True Haunting will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

