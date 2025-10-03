7 actors we’re excited to see in Star Wars: Starfighter

The cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter has officially been revealed, but details about their characters are still under wraps. The project was first connected to director Shawn Levy, but little was known about its progress until earlier this year. It was then confirmed that Ryan Gosling would lead the movie, with a planned release set for 2027.

Alongside Gosling, many prominent actors have been announced for the film, signaling a notable ensemble cast. While information about the story and roles remains limited, the confirmed lineup offers an early look at what to expect from this newest addition to the Star Wars franchise.

Expectations are high for this project, as it will be the second theatrical release for Star Wars, following The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

7 actors that fans want to see in Star Wars: Starfighter

1) Matt Smith

Matt Smith in Caught Stealing (Image via Sony Pictures)

Matt Smith grew up in Northampton and studied Drama and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia. His appearance as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC’s Doctor Who came as a surprise. Later, he has been Prince Philip in The Crown and Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Matt is one of the confirmed villains for Star Wars: Starfighter. He will be among the actors alongside Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. Not much is known about Smith’s character; however, the fact that he was chosen for this role means that he is still working on big franchises, and this is his debut in the Star Wars universe.

2) Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre in Rebel Ridge (Image via Netflix)

Aaron Pierre hails from Brixton, London, and is LAMDA-trained. To name a few of his career highlights, he was the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King and the actor who portrayed Miles in The Morning Show. Besides, he played Malcolm X in The Underground Railroad. Moreover, Pierre made his theater debut as Cassio in Shakespeare’s Othello at The Globe.

While details about Pierre's role in Star Wars: Starfighter remain unknown, his casting marks another addition to the slate of projects he is taking on. This will be another sci-fi character in his belt, as Pierre will portray Green Lantern/John Stewart in the upcoming Lanterns series on HBO Max.

3) Flynn Gray

Flynn Gray in Showkids trailer (Image via YouTube/@RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA)

Flynn Gray is an up-and-coming actor whose face is getting known not only with his diverse range of film works but also with television. Some of his works are in Borderline, Sherlock & Daughter, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, and the Netflix series Wednesday.

Star Wars: Starfighter will likely be Gray's most significant project by far. According to the reports, he is acting the role of Ryan Gosling's character's nephew; thus, he is one of the few cast members whose on-screen relationship has been revealed.

From the first production shots, it looked like both Gosling and Gray were there together. However, more details regarding Gray's character and the general plot are still kept secret.

4) Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Arrival (Image via Paramount)

Amy Adams was born in Vicenza, Italy, but she spent her childhood in Colorado. Her first job was with the theater, where she starred in Brigadoon and A Chorus Line productions. Adams moved to TV and film, and thus, she got her breakthrough role in Disney’s Enchanted.

Since then, she has been a part of many remarkable projects that include the performance of Lois Lane in several DC films and the leading role in the science fiction movie Arrival.

It is said that in Star Wars: Starfighter, Adams has been given the task of playing Flynn Gray’s character’s mother as well as the sister of Ryan Gosling’s character. However, no information is provided as to what her character might be.

5) Mia Goth

Mia Goth in X (Image via A24)

Mia Goth was born in Southwark, London, England. In her early teen years, she was spotted and launched her career as a model at the age of 14, and later she switched into acting at the age of 16. Among her performances, Gothic played Sophie Campbell in The Tunnel and portrayed several characters concurrently in the X film trilogy by Ti West, namely X, Pearl, and MaXXXine.

In the case of Star Wars: Starfighter, it has been made public that Goth will be one of the bad guys. It is unknown whether she will be together with Matt Smith, who will also be a villain in this film, but her character is among the film’s antagonist team.c

6) Jamael Westman

Jamael Westman (Image via Instagram/@jamael.westman)

Jamael Westman rеsidеd in Brіxtоn and Strеаthаm, south London, and went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, from where he graduated in 2016. He was heavily associated with the concept of Alexander Hamilton in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, for which he attracted the attention of the Laurence Olivier Award jury with his performance.

Westman has recently been seen in The White Devil at Shakespeare’s Globe and Torn at the Royal Court Theatre.

Jamael Westman’ѕ liѕt оf projects оn ѕсrееn rаngеѕ frоm Brand New-U to Animals. Besides, he has also been seen in TV series in the roles of Edward Seymour in Anne Boleyn and Dr. George Spencer in The Essex Serpent. Moreover, he also had a guest spot in the series Good Grief.

7) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling in Barbie (Image via Warner Bros.)

Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario, Canada. In 1989, he joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club with other young performers such as Justin Timberlake and started his career.

Over time, Gosling has been in many movies, such as Remember the Titans and The Believer. His career hit the road with his portrayal of Noah in The Notebook. Since then, he has been in many major movies, including Barbie and La La Land.

Gosling got the main character in Star Wars: Starfighter, which was made public at Star Wars Celebration 2025. The movie, about five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has Gosling playing a new character, the one that the title most likely refers to. No further information about the story or the characters has been given yet.

Mandalorian and Grogu will come out before Starfighter and hit theaters in 2026.

