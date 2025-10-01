10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO Max in October 2025

HBO Max continues to strengthen its place as a premium streaming destination this October. The platform delivers a carefully curated selection that spans several eras and genres. October's catalogue leans majorly into seasonal horror offerings while balancing drama and comedy.

The service brings both classic favourites and contemporary releases to subscribers. HBO Max has formed its reputation on quality over quantity. And this month's lineup reinforces that approach.

From A24's latest psychological terror to Tim Robinson's comedic conspiracy theories, the variety caters to diverse viewing preferences. The platform also welcomes familiar series and fresh television experiments.

Classic horror movies join newer frightening fare to create an atmosphere that sits well with autumn evenings. HBO Max understands its viewers and consistently provides content worth the subscription price.

1) Bring Her Back

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

HBO Max presents A24's latest horror offering from the filmmaking team behind Talk to Me. The Philippou brothers return with a thrilling story about two step-siblings navigating foster care after their father's passing. Their new guardian harbors secrets that stretch beyond ordinary maternal instincts. The story weaves together haunted, unsettling possession themes, VHS footage, and disturbing cannibalistic elements.

Sally Hawkins delivers a nuanced performance that anchors the movie's darker moments. Billy Baratt and Sora Wong portray the vulnerable siblings with rawness. The film earned a 7.2 rating on IMDb and is set to release on October 3rd on the platform.

2) The Chair Company

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Tim Robinson brings his signature bizarre humor to HBO Max with his conspiracy comedy show. The series follows William Ronald Trosper, an ordinary family man who becomes obsessed with an office furniture company.

His conviction that chairs hide a worldwide conspiracy threatens his whole existence. Sophia Lillis and Lake Bell join Robinsons in this exploration of the damaging power of obsession. HBO Max offers subscribers a new take on workplace comedy filtered through conspiracy theory madness. The series balances hilarious situations with the tragedy of a man losing control of reality.

3) It: Welcome To Derry

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

HBO Max expands the Stephen King world with this nine-episode prequel series. The director, Andy Muschietti, returns to Derry twenty-seven years before the events of his successful movie adaptations. The year is 1962, and Pennywise awakens to start another hunting cycle. Bill Skarsgard reprises his terrifying role as the shapeshifting entity.

Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Taylour Paige lead a cast that encounters unspeakable horrors. The show delves into Derry's dark history and the cyclical nature of evil. HBO Max debuts this show on October 26th for horror fans.

4)The Exorcist

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The platform brings the 1973 horror masterpiece to its October lineup. William Friedkin's adaptation remains a benchmark for supernatural terror. The movie follows a young girl's demonic possession and the priests who attempt her salvation. Its cultural impact extends far beyond its former release.

The practical effects and Linda Blair's acting continue to disturb fans years later. Max von Sydow and Ellen Burstyn ground the supernatural elements in emotional reality. HBO Max subscribers can experience this landmark movie starting October 1st.

5) Hereditary

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

HBO Max adds Ari Aster's debut feature to its October horror catalogue. The movie examines a family's unravelling after the matriarch's death reveals disturbing secrets.

Toni Collette delivers a powerhouse performance as a mother tackling inherited trauma and supernatural forces. The narrative subverts traditional horror expectations while maintaining relentless tension. Aster's directional preferences create an atmosphere of inescapable dread.

The movie explores guilt, grief, and dark legacies passed through generations. HBO Max makes this modern horror essential available on October.

6)The Shining

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's book arrives on HBO Max this October. The movie follows Jack Torrance's descent into madness while caretaking an empty hotel.

Jack Nicholson's legendary performance as the unraveling writer remains etched in cinema history. Kubrick's meticulous composition creates escalating psychological terror.

The Overlook Hotel takes on a character of its own, its corridors holding malevolent secrets. Shelly Duvall portrays Wendy Torrance with fierce determination and vulnerability. The paltform offers this October 1st addition, which continues to generate discussion.

7) Talk To Me

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The platform includes the chilling horror hit that launched the Philippou brothers' careers. The Australian movie centers on teenagers who find a way to communicate with spirits via an embalmed hand. What starts as a risky entertainment transforms into a nightmare. The movie explores peer pressure, grief, and the consequences of treating death as a game.

Sophie Wilde leads the cast through a series of growing, disturbing supernatural encounters. The platform is set to release this on 1st October, allowing viewers to see the precursor to Bring Her Back.

8) Gone Girl

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

David Fincher's psychological thriller joins the platform on first of October. The movie adapts Gillian Flynn's book, which explores the undercurrents of a marriage exposed through a mysterious disappearance. Rosamund Pike delivers a shocking performance that subverts viewers' expectations at every turn.

Ben Affleck embodies a husband whose sorted life collapses under public scrutiny. Fincher's precise direction maintains tension as it explores the toxicity of relationships and the manipulation of media. The platform's fans can experience this masterfully crafted thriller.

9) Uncut Gems

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Safdie brothers' anxiety-inducing thriller is set to arrive on the platform this October. Adam Sandler delivers a career-defining performance as Howard Ratner, a jeweller who has a gambling addiction.

The movie follows his escalating, desperate attempts to balance debts, obligations, and dangerous business deals. The frenetic pacing creates an ambience of constant tension.

The platform is set to bring this production that showcases Sandler's dramatic range. The movie's relentless energy never allows audiences a moment of respite. Its exploration of addiction provides a modern tragedy wrapped in thriller packaging.

10)The Witch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Robert Egger's period horror completes HBO Max's October line-up. The movie explores the disintegration of a 17th-century family after they are banished to the New England wilderness. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a breakthrough performance as Thomasin, a teenage girl who is accused of witchcraft.

HBO Max delivers an exceptional October offering that balances familiar classics with new releases. The platform's highlight on quality horror programming serves seasonal viewing preferences perfectly. Subscribers have access to a diverse range of content, including supernatural scares, psychological thrillers, and dark comedies, all worth exploring throughout the month.

