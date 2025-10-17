Blue Moon: Full list of cast and characters explored

Richard Linklater’s biographical drama, Blue Moon, centers on the final, troubled days of legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart of the Rodgers and Hart duo. The film is set on March 31, 1943, the opening night of the groundbreaking musical Oklahoma!, the first collaboration between Hart's former partner, Richard Rodgers, and his new collaborator, Oscar Hammerstein II.

The main cast features Ethan Hawke delivering a career-highlight performance as the troubled lyricist Lorenz Hart. Andrew Scott joins him as his former partner, Richard Rodgers, a role that earned Scott the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance at the Berlinale. The ensemble also includes Margaret Qualley as Elizabeth Weiland and Bobby Cannavale as Eddie, the bartender at Sardi's.

The film plot mainly unfolds in real-time within the walls of Sardi's Restaurant bar in New York. A struggling and heavily drunk Hart (Ethan Hawke) holds court, struggling with his alcoholism, self-loathing, and the imminent end of his creative era as he awaits the arrival of his former partner and his protégé, Richard Rodgers.

The main cast of Blue Moon

1) Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart

Ethan Hawke at the Blue Moon Headline Gala (Image via Getty)

Ethan Hawke portrays the lyricist Lorenz Hart in the film. Struggling with alcohol and depression, Hart is seen at Sardi's on the night his former partner's new show premieres. Hawke captures the character's genius, disdain, and desperate hope as he confronts his own fading value and struggles with his personal demons.

Ethan Hawke is one of his generation's most versatile actors, often collaborating with director Linklater on projects like the Before trilogy and Boyhood. He is a four-time Academy Award nominee for both acting (Training Day) and writing (Before Sunset and Before Midnight). Hawke's other notable roles include Dead Poets Society, Gattaca, and the recent hit First Reformed.

2) Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers

Andrew Scott at the 69th BFI London Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Actor Andrew Scott portrays the successful composer Richard Rodgers, Hart's long-time musical partner, who has moved on to a new, hit collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers is portrayed as patient and measured, yet slightly tired of Hart's volatile nature and self-destructive behaviour. He represents the future of Broadway that his former partner is struggling to accept.

Andrew Scott is widely known for his emotionally nuanced performances. The Irish actor gained global recognition for his Emmy-nominated role as Moriarty in Sherlock and his celebrated performance as the "Hot Priest" in Fleabag. His recent work includes the title role in Ripley.

Supporting cast of Blue Moon

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in Blue Moon:

Margaret Qualley as Elizabeth Weiland

Bobby Cannavale as Eddie

Giles Surridge as Sven

Brian Briggs as Sardi's Waiter

Simon Delaney as Oscar Hammerstein II

John Doran as Weegee

Caitríona Ennis as Cigarette Girl

Patrick Kennedy as E.B. White

Jonah Lees as Morty Rifkin/'Knuckles'

Elaine O'Dwyer as Gladys

Aisling O'Mara as Renee

David Rawle as George Roy Hill

Cillian Sullivan as Stevie

Ray Weafer as Maitre'd at Sardi's

Ian Dillon as Elizabeths Mothers Friend

Daniel Mick Ryan as Sailor

Blue Moon was released on October 17, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

