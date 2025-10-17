Black Phone 2 ending explained: Did Gwen finally defeat The Grabber?

Black Phone 2 continues the story of Finney and Gwen Blake, set four years after the events of the first film. Directed by Scott Derrickson, this sequel explores the supernatural connection established earlier and delves into how both siblings cope with the memories of their encounter with The Grabber. The film shifts its focus from survival to understanding the lasting impact of trauma and the efforts to confront unresolved issues.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Black Phone 2.
The central question driving Black Phone 2 is whether Gwen can finally kill The Grabber and end the curse of his existence once and for all. The answer is yes. Through her inherited psychic abilities and a deeper understanding of her mother's history, Gwen is able to identify and neutralize the lingering presence of The Grabber’s spirit.
By doing so, Gwen frees the trapped souls of The Grabber's victims, allowing her family to find closure. The story concludes with both siblings moving forward, no longer burdened by the fear that once defined their lives.
Black Phone 2: The Grabber's return
The movie begins with Finney and Gwen struggling to return to a normal life. Finney is more reserved and anxious after his traumatic experiences, while Gwen starts having frequent nightmares about three boys from a local winter camp. These nightmares reveal that the ghost of The Grabber still exists.
His presence is felt at the same winter camp where he used to work, as his connection with the missing boys now appears in Gwen's dreams. As her visions increase, the line between reality and the paranormal becomes blurred. Gwen realizes that these are not mere hallucinations but messages from those who were never found. The return of The Grabber’s presence indicates that his actions still haunt the living, forcing Gwen to confront what she had hoped to leave behind in the past.
Black Phone 2: Gwen’s abilities and her mother’s connection
While trying to understand her visions, Gwen uncovers new information about her mother, Hope Blake. It is revealed that Hope possessed the same psychic ability as Gwen and had encountered a figure known as The Grabber years earlier. Her attempt to expose his crimes ultimately led to her death, which was officially recorded as a suicide. This discovery alters Gwen's understanding of both her powers and her family's history.
Gwen’s growing control over her powers becomes central to the film. She begins to interpret her dreams not as random events but as guided messages. The spirits of the victims, along with her mother’s spirit, direct her to the location of bodies hidden beneath a frozen lake near the camp. This realization offers the only possible way to permanently eliminate The Grabber’s influence.
Black Phone 2: The final confrontation
The final sequence interlaces Gwen’s psychic confrontation with The Grabber’s spirit and Finney’s physical discovery of the victims’ remains. As the bodies are recovered, The Grabber’s power begins to weaken. The spirits of the three boys, now released, confront him within Gwen’s vision, preventing him from crossing back into the real world.
The film concludes with Gwen receiving one final call through the black phone. This time, it is her mother’s voice, expressing that Gwen’s ability has brought peace to those who were trapped. The silence that follows the call signifies the end of The Grabber’s presence. Finney and Gwen leave the camp together, and the story concludes on a note of resolution rather than suspense.
