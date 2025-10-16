It Was Just an Accident: Full list of cast and characters explored

Director Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident had its theatrical release in France on October 1 after winning the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, Palme d'Or, this year.

Ad

Inspired by Panahi’s experiences in jail, the film explores the limits of political repression, morality, and human guilt in modern Iranian society. It centers around the chaos of a car accident that develops into a moral and psychological crisis.

Leading the cast is Vahid Mobasseri, a former political prisoner haunted by the man he believes tortured him, along with Ebrahim Azizi as Eghbal, Mariam Afshari as Shiva, Hadis Pakbaten as Golrokh, Majid Panahi as Ali, and Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr as Hamid. Supporting actors include Delmaz Najafi, Afssaneh Najmabadi, and Georges Hashemzadeh. Here is more about the cast of Panahi’s revenge thriller.

Ad

Trending

Main cast and characters of It Was Just an Accident

1) Vahid Mobasseri as Vahid

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/NEON)

Vahid Mobasseri stars as Vahid, a former political prisoner whose peaceful life is disrupted after he encounters a man he believes tormented him. Haunted by the sound of a prosthetic leg, a noise imprinted on his memory during captivity, Vahid becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth.

Ad

As the story unfolds, his pursuit of justice turns into a descent into moral chaos, forcing him and those around him to grapple with the delicate boundary between vengeance and redemption.

2) Mariam Afshari as Shiva

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/NEON)

Mariam Afshari is Shiva, the wedding photographer who becomes unknowingly caught up in Vahid's frantic quest for the truth. Shiva is a perceptive and compassionate character, serving as the moral compass of the film, questioning whether revenge ever truly heals the wounds of the past.

Ad

3) Ebrahim Azizi as Eghbal

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/NEON)

Ebrahim Azizi portrays Eghbal, a man whose midnight car accident serves as the backdrop for the events of the film. He hits a stray dog and then visits a small repair shop, unaware that he's about to run into Vahid. Later, when he's kidnapped and accused of being a torturer, his life turns into a living nightmare.

Ad

4) Hadis Pakbaten as Golrokh

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/NEON)

Hadis Pakbaten portrays Golrokh, also referred to as Goli, a bride whose wedding is interrupted by the chaos that follows the accident. Her story unfolds alongside the main plot as a reminder of the inconsistency of innocence in life.

Ad

5) Majid Panahi as Ali

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ NEON)

Majid Panahi portrays Ali, Golrokh's husband. Calm and thoughtful, Ali observes the chaos with growing horror. His perspective grounds the story, offering a touch of compassion and sanity when emotions spiral out of control.

Ad

6) Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr as Hamid

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ NEON)

Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr portrays Hamid, Vahid's cellmate. Hot-tempered and explosive, Hamid is the personification of instant revenge. His outbursts with Vahid and Shiva reflect society's ongoing ethical struggle between revenge and forgiveness.

Ad

Supporting cast of It Was Just an Accident

Ad

The supporting cast of It Was Just an Accident includes:

Delmaz Najafi as Eghbal's Daughter: Delmaz Najafi plays Eghbal's daughter, illustrating how violence and shame affect the next generation.

Delmaz Najafi plays Eghbal's daughter, illustrating how violence and shame affect the next generation. Afssaneh Najmabadi as Wife of Eghbal: Afssaneh Najmabadi plays Eghbal's wife, whose subtle despair brings some humanity to the story of the accused man.

It Was Just an Accident is produced by Panahi himself in collaboration with Philippe Martin for Les Films, along with Pelléas Bidibul Productions and Pio & Co.

Ad

The movie is available for online streaming on Apple TV+.

Also read: When will It Was Just an Accident premiere? Release date, cast details and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More