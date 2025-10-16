7 underrated horror movies you need to stream on Netflix

Netflix offers an extensive array of horror films, from timeless genre staples to intriguing contemporary titles. Though numerous new horror movies keep premiering on the platform, a handful of titles have gradually faded from the spotlight over the years. These obscured films continue to have tiny but loyal fan communities and are acknowledged for their idiosyncratic nature and unique take on the horror genre.

A few of them have cult followings, while some are merely niche productions that devoted viewers appreciate. Even though they are not as prevalent in the collective memory of the masses, each movie from this set possesses distinctive features that make it a decent watch.

Here are some of the best forgotten horror films you can find on Netflix to watch again.

7 horror films on Netflix that are still underappreciated

1) Apostle

Still from Apostle trailer (Image via Netflix)

Apostle (2018) is a horror film set in 1905, directed by Gareth Evans, and released on Netflix. The story follows Thomas Richardson, who goes to a remote Welsh island to rescue his sister after she is kidnapped. To save his sister, Thomas masquerades as a follower to get inside the secretive religious cult led by Malcolm Howe.

Malcolm claims that the land is alive with the spilled blood of sacrifices. While Thomas is looking for his sister, he stumbles upon the group’s shocking rituals and a god tied to the island’s earth.

His detective work reveals the struggle for power among the leaders of the cult as well as the terrible methods they use to retain their hold on the cult. Dan Stevens and Lucy Boynton star in the movie, which deals with the topics of faith, corruption, and the fight for survival.

The story is told in a dark and moody style, and the isolation of rural Wales in the early 20th century serves as the backdrop for the unfolding of the plot.

2) Cam

Still from Cam Trailer (Image via Netflix)

Cam (2018) is a Netflix movie that features Isa Mazzei as the writer and Daniel Goldhaber as the director. The film is about a woman named Alice “Lola_Lola” Ackerman, who is a popular camgirl. She finds herself in trouble when someone steals her identity, and a perfect copy takes over her account. The plot mainly revolves around Alice’s investigation to find out where her look-alike is and get her online account back.

When Alice met with these disturbing incidents one after another, she understood how the virtual world could shatter her personal space and even threaten her existence. The film, fecund with psychological horror and social commentary, digs out Mazzei, who was once in the same industry and now writes the script, to investigate the themes of identity, privacy, and online vulnerability.

Cam has been acknowledged as a movie that deals with the dark side of the internet culture and the resultant issues that technology has on the individual's freedom.

3) His House

Still from His House trailer (Image via Netflix)

His House (2020) is an emotional and terrifying journey of a South Sudanese refugee couple, Bol and Rial. After escaping violence in their homeland, the pair arrives in England and is in search of asylum. They are given an assignment to a sad and run-down house, but have to face strict living conditions and the hostility of neighbors.

While trying to get accustomed to their new atmosphere, Bol and Rial are haunted by eerie supernatural occurrences linked to their harrowing escape and complex past. The ghosts that haunt their house are forces apeth, or night witch, which impels them to face the guilt and loss they carry from their past.

This Netflix movie is a combination of psychological horror, the social side of the migrant crisis, and the sufferings of the migrants. It stars Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku and features Matt Smith and Javier Botet in supporting roles.

4) 1922

Still from 1922 trailer (Image via Netflix)

1922 (2017), a period horror drama based on Stephen King's novella, was directed and written by Zak Hilditch. The story follows Wilfred "Wilf" James, Thomas Jane, a Nebraska farmer, in his old life, who convinces his son Henry, a teenager, to help him kill his wife, Arlette, for only one time. The event that they trigger is followed by abuse of conscience, madness, and psychological disintegration.

Thus, the film shows the effect of guilt and fear on the characters' lives and relationships. The cast was completed by Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Bob Frazer, and Neal McDonough. Most of the shooting was done in Canada and Australia.

This Netflix original has been praised for its faithful adaptation and atmospheric storytelling.

5) The Ritual

Still from The Ritual trailer (Image via Netflix)

The Ritual (2017), directed by David Bruckner, is about five friends from college who decide to meet up and go hiking in the Swedish forests. While taking a shortcut through a thick forest, they come across mysterious symbols and signs of an ancient entity. As they try to find their way through the forest, baffling incidents take place.

They find a deserted cabin filled with strange items and an unknown creature connected to Norse mythology, a Jötunn. The group is overwhelmed with fear, hallucinations, and ghostly forces as they struggle to get away.

The movie is an ordeal the characters experience through their past traumas, grief, and fight for survival against the hostile natural and supernatural forces.

6) Vampires vs. the Bronx

Still from Vampires vs The Bronx (Image via Netflix)

Directed and co-written by Oz Rodriguez and produced by Lorne Michaels, Vampires vs. the Bronx follows a group of teenagers from the titular New York City borough, where their neighborhood is undergoing radical changes. When local people suddenly disappear, the teenagers learn about vampire invaders and band together to protect their neighborhood.

The Netflix horror comedy stars Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Zoe Saldaña, Sarah Gadon, Method Man, Shea Whigham, and Coco Jones, among others. With the mix of horror, dark comedy, and social satire, Vampires vs. the Bronx is a clever commentary with significant social messages, especially about the changing cultures of American cities.

Moreover, a bunch of daring teens warding off vampires who are out to destroy their home can be funny and endearing to watch. Vampires vs. the Bronx uses meta-comedy to reinterpret traditional vampire tropes and addresses social issues through a lighthearted narrative.

7) Until Dawn

Still from Until Dawn trailer (Image via Netflix)

Until Dawn (2025), adapted from the 2015 PlayStation video game, follows a group of friends who travel to a remote valley to search for a family member who went missing a year earlier. Upon their arrival, they are targeted one by one by a masked killer. After each fatal encounter, the group mysteriously wakes up at the start of the same night, realizing they are trapped in a time loop.

To escape, they must survive until dawn while facing various threats, including supernatural forces and a relentless assailant. The film explores themes of survival, fear, and the consequences of past actions, set against the eerie landscape of Blackwood Mountain.

These seven Netflix films may appeal to fans of the horror genre.

