7 New Horror Movies to Watch in October to Satisfy Your Spooky Cravings

Horror movies have a unique way of creeping under the skin of viewers when the leaves start falling. October brings the perfect chill in the air, making every shadow feel a bit longer. The month practically begs for dark rooms and flickering screens.

This year delivers fresh nightmares that dig into separate corners of fear. From supernatural phone calls to classic monsters getting new life, the lineup spans a vast territory. Some movies lean into psychological dread while others embrace extreme terror.

Each one offers something distinct for viewers seeking the Halloween excitement. These seven releases promise to keep the pulse of the viewers racing through the spookiest month of the year, whether they prefer slow-burning tension or jump scares that leave viewers breathless.

1) The Black Phone 2

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The sequel to the chilling first installment brings back the cursed telephone that connects the living with the dead. This time, the supernatural device falls into new hands with intense consequences. A teen discovers the phone in an abandoned home and soon realizes every call brings something terrifying closer.

The voices on the other end whisper secrets that were meant to stay buried. Every conversation peels back layers of a mystery that spans years. Horror movies that build a strong foundation often deliver bigger scares, and this follow-up expands the mythology in unexpected ways. The ambiance feels dense with dread from the first sequence.

Shadows move in ways that make viewers question what you actually witnessed. The movie explores how trauma echoes through time like static on a broken line.

The movie is set to release on October 17th and will be available on various OTT platforms, including Prime Video.

2) Frankenstein

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Mary Shelley's popular tale gets reimagined for present-day audiences with a fresh perspective. This version strips away the former Hollywood aesthetics to reveal the raw horror at the core of the story. The creature emerges not as a misunderstood giant but as something truly unsettling.

Lightning strikes and stitched flesh create life where it should not cease to exist. The movie examines the price of playing god through a lens that feels visceral and immediate.

Horror movies rooted in literature bring weight that pure invention sometimes lacks. The monster's journey becomes a meditation on rage and isolation.

Every frame drips with Gothic atmosphere that honors the source material while pushing it forward. The boundary between creation and creator blurs until neither seems fully human anymore.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Bugonia

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The creature feature takes the horror of infestation to terrifying levels. A small city discovers something wrong with the insects that suddenly swarm each corner. What starts as an annoyance quickly transforms into a fight for survival.

The bugs move with unnatural coordination, almost as if they share one malevolent mind. Bodies pile up as residents realize conventional methods would not stop what is next. Horror movies often explore the concept of nature turning hostile, transforming primal fears that humans carry.

The movie does not shy away from displaying the grotesque details of its premise. Skin crawls both in the theater and on the screen seats as the swarm grows. The director utilizes practical effects that make every attack feel sickeningly real.

The movie is set to release on October 31st. However, the streaming platform is not yet confirmed.

4) Whispers in the Walls

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

An old mansion holds secrets that refuse to stay quiet in this haunted house thriller. The premise follows a family that moves into their dream home only to find the former occupants never really left. Strange sounds start to echo through silent hallways at midnight.

Additionally, messages appear scratched into walls that were clean hours ago. The youngest daughter seems to hear voices that guide her toward intense corners. Horror movies set in single locations create a claustrophobic atmosphere that intensifies with every scare.

The movie excels at making familiar surroundings feel threatening and alien. The walls themselves seem to breathe with evil intent. Each room reveals a new piece of the house's violent past.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Midnight Mass

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A cult horror movie that explores faith twisted into something evil. A journalist investigating disappearances stumbles upon a remote community with malicious rituals. The congregation worships something that demands devotion and blood in equal measure.

Ceremonies conducted under moonlight reveal the real cost of blind belief. Members speak in riddles that hint at cosmic horrors beyond comprehension.

Horror movies dealing with religious themes carry extra weight when dealt with care. The movie builds tension through atmosphere rather than manufactured shocks. Chanting voices create an audio landscape that unsettles on an intense level. The finale delivers revelations that recontextualize everything that came earlier.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) The Reflection

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@ Daydream Pictures)

In this short movie, mirrors become portals to something hungry in this supernatural thriller. A woman notices that her reflection no longer quite matches her movements.

Minor discrepancies grow into disturbing differences as days pass. The image in the glass seems to have its own agenda, and the agenda means destruction.

Soon, she realizes that she cannot trust any reflective surface without wondering what stares back at her. Horror movies that utilize mirrors as a device play with the fundamental sense of self. The movie exploits that vulnerability with surgical precision. The other side of the glass holds a twisted version of reality. Escaping your own reflection proves harder than anyone could think of.

This movie is available on YouTube for viewers to watch.

7) The Harvest

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A rural farming community encounters an ancient evil that rises with the autumn harvest. Crops grow wrong this season, twisted and dark, as if they are fed on something foul.

Animals behave strangely, gathering at field edges and staring toward the farmhouse. The main lead uncovers folklore about sacrifices made to ensure good yields. Now the debt comes due, and payment will be extracted in flesh.

Horror movies set against pastoral backdrops create jarring contrasts that enhance the fear. Wide open fields offer no escape from what hunts beneath the soil. The earth itself becomes involved in the terror that unfolds. October's full moon signals the start of something that should have stayed buried.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Horror movies this October deliver a varied range of nightmares for every type of terror. These seven movies cover everything from creature chaos to psychological dread. Every movie brings something unique to the season of jump scares.

