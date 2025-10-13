Lazarus arrives on Prime Video as a psychological thriller that pulls audiences into murky waters from the very first sequence.

The series follows a forensic psychologist who comes back home after his father's tragic suicide and experiences disturbing events he fails to explain or rationalize.

He becomes intensely tangled in cold case murders while dealing with his father's demise and his sister's mysterious disappearance in the past. The show blends raw grief with intricate mystery in unexpected ways. Reality bends at the edges of each frame. What seems crystal clear becomes impossibly foggy within minutes.

The series creates a thick atmosphere where pure logic meets the completely unexplainable. Every episode carefully peels back another disturbing layer of confusion and dread.

For viewers who liked Lazarus due to its twisted narrative and psychological depth, these seven productions will keep them hooked with similar themes of elaborate mind games, mystery, and reality-bending storytelling that challenge their perception.

The Sinner, Servant, Shutter Island, and four other mind-bending shows to watch if you liked Lazarus

1) Dark

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This German series completely requires the rules of time travel narration in television. A small town holds dangerous secrets that span several generations and families. When children start disappearing without a trace, four interconnected families discover that their lives are mysteriously linked across different time periods.

The series effortlessly and seamlessly transitions between different years. Cause and effect become completely meaningless in the story. Characters meet their younger and older versions in surprising encounters.

Every answer the series provides creates three new puzzling questions. The complicated narrative structure mirrors Lazarus in how it carefully layers mysteries upon mysteries. Past traumas often resurface unexpectedly in the present day. Nothing is as simple as it appears on the surface level.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) The Sinner

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Every season brings an entirely new crime that defies any simple explanation or understanding. A troubled detective digs deep into the psychology behind shocking acts of seemingly random violence.

The series examines a mother who stabs someone on a peaceful, sunny beach without any prior motivation. Another season explores a quiet boy who murders his own parents in their house. The series methodically peels back the complex layers of human behavior. Trauma can hide in the most unexpected places imaginable.

Like Lazarus, this show explores exactly how the past constantly haunts the present. Memory becomes dangerously unreliable for each one involved. The truth sits buried under years of family secrets and accumulated pain.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Servant

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this show, a wealthy couple hires a mysterious nanny to care for a reborn doll after tragically losing their son. Then something entirely impossible occurs before his eyes.

The doll becomes real and alive in ways no one can comprehend. The series takes place almost entirely in one claustrophobic Philadelphia home.

Tension builds steadily with each passing episode. Reality shifts in minor but terrifying ways throughout. The atmosphere feels dense with unease and constant dread. Lazarus fans will immediately recognize the unsettling blend of domestic tragedy and psychological horror. Grief manifests in strange and intensely disturbing forms here. The nanny holds secrets that unravel slowly across different seasons.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Mindhunter

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In this story, two devoted FBI agents interview imprisoned serial killers to understand criminal psychology better. They developed new investigative techniques during the late 1970s era. The series dives deep into the twisted minds of actual monsters.

Unhinged conversations happen in stark prison rooms with minimal decor. Every killer reveals something progressively darker about human nature itself. The show shares Lazarus's intense focus on profiling and psychological investigation.

Additionally, understanding pure evil requires looking directly into the abyss unflinchingly. The process fundamentally changes those who do the looking. Cold cases become dangerous personal obsessions that consume lives. The agents apply their research to active investigations with disturbing results.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) The OA

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A young blind woman returns after being missing for seven long years. She was entirely blind when she mysteriously disappeared without explanation.

Now she can somehow see perfectly. She gathers a random group and tells a complicated story about near-death experiences and other dimensions beyond. The story constantly jumps between different timelines and alternate realities. The series presents events that challenge rational understanding entirely.

Like Lazarus, the series deliberately blurs the lines between genuine supernatural events occurring and psychological breakdown. Belief becomes its own powerful kind of reality. The woman teaches her group mysterious movements that supposedly open portals between worlds.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Shutter Island

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie throws light on a U.S. Marshal investigating a patient's disappearance at a hospital for the criminally insane in 1954. The isolated island holds terrifying dark secrets from everyone. Patients have vanished from locked rooms impossibly. Staff members act suspiciously throughout. Reality starts to fracture and crumble gradually. The marshal's own mind becomes increasingly unreliable as the investigation continues.

Violent storms trap everyone on the island indefinitely. Past trauma surfaces in painful and unexpected ways. The movie shares Lazarus's deep exploration of mental instability and grief. Delusion and truth dance together until they become entirely indistinguishable. The marshal discovers the facility conducts experimental methods on patients.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) True Detective (Season 1)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This shows a serial killer in rural Louisiana over seventeen long years. The case becomes a consuming obsession that completely impacts their personal lives.

Strange occult symbols appear repeatedly at the crime scene. Rumors of a Yellow King spread through cryptic interviews with witnesses. Time is a flat circle, a detective claims ominously. The investigation reveals cult activity and widespread corruption in the region.

Like Lazarus, this season seamlessly weaves together personal demons and cold cases. The past refuses to stay buried forever. Seeking the truth comes with a terrible, permanent cost. The detectives confront their own darkness as they seek justice.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven movies and shows to watch if you liked Lazarus.

