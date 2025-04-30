Stephen Nedoroscik shares his favorite DWTS dance performance on International Dance Day

Stephen Nedoroscik celebrated International Dance Day with his favorite dance routine from the finale night of Dancing With the Stars. Nedoroscik was the first celebrity to be added to the DWTS roster in its 33rd edition.

Stephen Nedoroscik was the highlight of the US men's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games. He not only contributed pommel horse scores in the team event to earn the bronze finish but also clinched third place in the individual event. His achievement in the pommel horse was the fourth for an American man since World War II. Shortly after, he had a memorable stint on Dancing With the Stars with his professional partner, Rylee Arnold.

The two won hearts with their performances and even built a strong bond of friendship that went beyond the competitive stage. As the world celebrated International Dance Day on April 29, 2025, Nedoroscik reminisced about his DWTS days and posted his best memory - the finale freestyle performance on Coldplay's Viva la Vida.

He captioned:

"Had to post my favorite dance for international dance day 🕺🏻🪩💃🏼!!! Now that I’m a retired dancer watching this dance hits different"

Nedoroscik executed Team U.S.A. flair to his routine, maneuvering on the pommel horse in red-and-white. Arnold also donned red-and-white, combining lifts and strong floor work.

The Olympic bronze medalist graced the Dancing With the Stars tour next, but as a host. His dance partner, Rylee Arnold, joined the other choreographers on the stage.

Stephen Nedoroscik penned an emotional note for dance partner Rylee Arnold as the DWTS tour ended in mid-April

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 15, 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Nedoroscik hosted the DWTS tour for 108 days before concluding the stint on April 19, 2025. He expressed gratitude to Arnold for an indelible experience in the dance reality show. However, he was disappointed with not being able to have a 'last dance' with Arnold since she cut her tour campaign short for an ankle injury.

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet.”

Stephen Nedoroscik became the pommel horse champion at the 2021 Worlds, becoming the only American man to clinch pole spot. His resume also boasts four U.S. national champion titles and two NCAA titles.

