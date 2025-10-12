The Death Investigator With Barbara Butcher season 1 episode 3 - Who was the killer, and what happened to him?

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, season 1, episode 3, explores the brutal 2012 murders of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in Las Vegas. The man responsible, Bryan Clay, has since been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes.

Clay's case has been recently revisited on Oxygen’s The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, season 1 episode 3, which aired on October 11, 2025. It explores how Clay murdered Yadira and her daughter Karla, his arrest for the double murders, and the subsequent trial and sentencing.

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, season 1 episode 3 explores the murder of Yadira and Karla

Yadira and Karla's death explored (Image via Getty)

Yadira Martinez, 38, and her husband Arturo Martinez came to the United States from Mexico. Arturo worked in construction and as an electrician, while Yadira raised their three children, Karla, Christopher, and Alejandro.

As per Oxygen, in the early hours of April 15, 2012, Bryan Clay broke into their Robin Street home. Armed with a hammer, he first bludgeoned Arturo, leaving him unconscious with severe head wounds. Clay then sexually assaulted and murdered Yadira and her daughter Karla before fleeing the scene. The two young boys, asleep in another room, were left physically unharmed.

The following morning, 9-year-old Christopher Martinez arrived at school visibly distraught. When his teacher asked what was wrong, he tearfully revealed that his mother and sister were murdered, and his father was covered in blood.

The police were notified, and they immediately responded. Arturo was found barely alive and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Inside the house, investigators found Yadira and Karla’s bodies, both bludgeoned and sexually assaulted.

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, season 1 episode 3: Who was the killer?

Detectives initially explored multiple leads in the case. But a breakthrough only came when investigators found a bloody hammer hidden inside a cinder block near the home.

Meanwhile, police learned of another sexual assault that had occurred just hours before the Martinez murders and only blocks away. The victim was a 50-year-old woman who had been attacked while walking home. During the assault, she struck her attacker in the head with a rock before he fled, according to Oxygen.

His DNA was found in the blood evidence. Moreover, surveillance footage from that night showed the suspect following the woman while wearing a jacket matching one found at the Martinez residence.

Forensic analysis tied the DNA from both crime scenes to Bryan Clay, a Las Vegas man with a violent history. Investigators also discovered that Clay had previously assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, attempting to harm her unborn child.

When questioned about the murders, Clay claimed he was high on Ecstasy and PCP and had no memory of the events. Although Clay never confessed, DNA evidence confirmed his role in the murders. He was charged with two counts of murder, multiple counts of sexual assault, and attempted murder.

What happened to the killer in The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, season 1 episode 3?

Clay’s trial began in 2017, where Prosecutors described the crime as one of the most horrific in Las Vegas history. The defense argued that Clay’s drug use impaired his judgment, but jurors were unconvinced.

In December 2017, Clay was convicted of all charges. During sentencing, prosecutors sought the death penalty. However, the jury instead imposed life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, citing his age, expressions of remorse, and potential for rehabilitation. Bryan Clay remains behind bars, serving life in prison for his crimes with no possibility of parole, as reported by Oxygen.

More than a decade later, the case of Yadira and Karla Martinez is being explored on The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher.

