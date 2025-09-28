The true story behind Eve Nance's case ahead of Snapped

The case of Eve Nance, a Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, woman convicted of killing her husband, Timothy Nance, in 2013, is explored on Oxygen's Snapped season 21 episode 1. The episode was originally aired on August 6, 2017, and it is re-airing today, September 28, 2025, on Oxygen.
The Snapped episode explores how marital infidelity, domestic turmoil, and conflict in Eve and Timothy's relationship eventually culminated in a tragedy that resulted in the death of Timothy. After a lengthy investigation and trial, Eve Nance was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with the possibility of petitioning for extended supervision after 25 years.
Timothy Nance was discovered after Eve Nance reported him missing
On Thanksgiving Day 2013, Timothy Nance’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Milwaukee’s northwest side. As per Fox, he had been shot twice in the head and left naked, discarded miles away from the family’s Fond du Lac home. He had been reported missing by his wife, Eve Nance, who was then 39.
However, when Nance later gave conflicting accounts about his disappearance, investigators focused on her as a suspect in Timothy's murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that Eve had shot Timothy inside their home on November 1, 2013, as reported by NBC.
Afterward, she attempted to cover up the crime by disposing of his body in Milwaukee and lying to both family members and authorities about his whereabouts.
Eve Nance was tried for murdering her husband
Prosecutors argued the killing was deliberate, motivated by her anger over Timothy’s repeated infidelity. The Nances’ marriage was described as mutually abusive and turbulent. Testimony revealed that Timothy had multiple extramarital affairs.
One woman, Kimberly Bebow, testified that she had an affair with Timothy in the couple’s home in August 2013, an encounter that Eve discovered. She also described a later confrontation at a Cousin’s Subs restaurant, where Eve and Timothy engaged in a heated public argument.
Prosecutors painted the picture of a wife who reached her breaking point after enduring years of betrayal. They argued that Eve’s actions of shooting Timothy twice, attempting to conceal the crime, and discarding his body, were not accidental but intentional.
According to NBC, the defense countered by emphasizing that Eve had no prior criminal history and had endured years of psychological and physical abuse. They described the killing as a sudden act of desperation rather than premeditation.
The sentencing of Eve
In January 2015, a jury convicted Eve Nance of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. During her sentencing, District Attorney Eric Toney urged the court to impose life imprisonment with no chance of parole, citing the multiple gunshots and the calculated steps to conceal the crime afterward.
The defense requested that Nance be allowed the possibility of release after 20 years, emphasizing her lack of a criminal background and supportive testimony from family and friends, as per Fox. Several relatives, including her brother and niece, spoke in her favor, describing her as a caring, loving person who had made a tragic mistake.
Judge Gary Sharpe ultimately sentenced Nance to life in prison, with the opportunity to petition for extended supervision after 25 years. This included 20 years for the murder and five years for concealing the body.
He noted that the killing appeared to be a “crime of passion” rather than a calculated act of evil, and weighed her personal history against the severity of the crime. Eve Nance will be eligible to request supervised release at age 62.
