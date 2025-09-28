The true story behind Eve Nance's case ahead of Snapped

The case of Eve Nance, a Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, woman convicted of killing her husband, Timothy Nance, in 2013, is explored on Oxygen's Snapped season 21 episode 1. The episode was originally aired on August 6, 2017, and it is re-airing today, September 28, 2025, on Oxygen.

Ad

The Snapped episode explores how marital infidelity, domestic turmoil, and conflict in Eve and Timothy's relationship eventually culminated in a tragedy that resulted in the death of Timothy. After a lengthy investigation and trial, Eve Nance was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with the possibility of petitioning for extended supervision after 25 years.

Timothy Nance was discovered after Eve Nance reported him missing

On Thanksgiving Day 2013, Timothy Nance’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Milwaukee’s northwest side. As per Fox, he had been shot twice in the head and left naked, discarded miles away from the family’s Fond du Lac home. He had been reported missing by his wife, Eve Nance, who was then 39.

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, when Nance later gave conflicting accounts about his disappearance, investigators focused on her as a suspect in Timothy's murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that Eve had shot Timothy inside their home on November 1, 2013, as reported by NBC.

Afterward, she attempted to cover up the crime by disposing of his body in Milwaukee and lying to both family members and authorities about his whereabouts.

Eve Nance was tried for murdering her husband

Prosecutors argued the killing was deliberate, motivated by her anger over Timothy’s repeated infidelity. The Nances’ marriage was described as mutually abusive and turbulent. Testimony revealed that Timothy had multiple extramarital affairs.

Ad

One woman, Kimberly Bebow, testified that she had an affair with Timothy in the couple’s home in August 2013, an encounter that Eve discovered. She also described a later confrontation at a Cousin’s Subs restaurant, where Eve and Timothy engaged in a heated public argument.

Prosecutors painted the picture of a wife who reached her breaking point after enduring years of betrayal. They argued that Eve’s actions of shooting Timothy twice, attempting to conceal the crime, and discarding his body, were not accidental but intentional.

Ad

According to NBC, the defense countered by emphasizing that Eve had no prior criminal history and had endured years of psychological and physical abuse. They described the killing as a sudden act of desperation rather than premeditation.

The sentencing of Eve

Eve Nance was arrested and sentenced (Image via Getty)

In January 2015, a jury convicted Eve Nance of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. During her sentencing, District Attorney Eric Toney urged the court to impose life imprisonment with no chance of parole, citing the multiple gunshots and the calculated steps to conceal the crime afterward.

Ad

The defense requested that Nance be allowed the possibility of release after 20 years, emphasizing her lack of a criminal background and supportive testimony from family and friends, as per Fox. Several relatives, including her brother and niece, spoke in her favor, describing her as a caring, loving person who had made a tragic mistake.

Judge Gary Sharpe ultimately sentenced Nance to life in prison, with the opportunity to petition for extended supervision after 25 years. This included 20 years for the murder and five years for concealing the body.

Ad

He noted that the killing appeared to be a “crime of passion” rather than a calculated act of evil, and weighed her personal history against the severity of the crime. Eve Nance will be eligible to request supervised release at age 62.

Catch all about Eve's case on Oxygen's Snapped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More