5 chilling details about Shayna Hubers' case

The murder of Ryan Poston by his on-and-off girlfriend, Shayna Hubers, remains one of Kentucky’s most infamous and unsettling criminal cases. Dubbed the “Nose Job Killer,” Hubers was convicted of murdering Poston in an act fueled by jealousy and rage.

Ad

Oxygen’s Snapped season 19, episode 5, which re-aired on September 26, 2025, revisits the case in detail. It explores the turbulent relationship between Hubers, a bright college student, and Poston, a promising young attorney, and how a romantic relationship turned into a tragedy due to jealousy and conflict.

5 details from Shayna Hubers' case on Snapped

Ad

Trending

1. The relationship between Shayna Hubers and Ryan Poston

Shayna Hubers and Ryan Poston first connected in 2011 through Facebook, after friends posted a photo of Hubers online. Poston, nine years her senior, was a 28-year-old lawyer already making a name for himself in Kentucky. Hubers was then just 19 and was a college student.

Outwardly, they appeared to be a happy couple, but behind closed doors, their romance was far from ideal. Their relationship was marked by constant breakups and reconciliations, jealousy, and heated arguments. Both reportedly dated other people at different times during their relationship, worsening their already volatile dynamic.

Ad

2. The night of the murder

By October 2012, the relationship had reached a breaking point. As per Oxygen, on the evening of October 12, 2012, Ryan Poston was preparing for a date with Audrey Bolte, who had been crowned Miss Ohio 2012. Shayna Hubers, aware of his plans, went to his Highland Heights condominium.

That night, she shot Poston with his own handgun. According to her account, she acted in self-defense after Poston allegedly became abusive and reached for the weapon. However, her statements to the police raised doubts about her claim.

Ad

3. A Disturbing Self-Defense Claim

From the very beginning, Shayna Hubers insisted the killing was in self-defence. She told 911 operators and later police that Poston had been violent toward her and that she feared for her life. Hubers claimed she wrestled the gun away from him before pulling the trigger.

She admitted to shooting him six times—twice in the head, once in the back, and three times in the chest, as reported by Oxygen. When questioned, she described continuing to shoot because she did not want to see him suffer. This confession became one of the prosecution’s most powerful pieces of evidence.

Ad

Ryan Poston was found shot to death (Image via Getty)

4. Hubers' first trial

Ad

Shayna Hubers was arrested immediately after the shooting but did not face trial until 2015. During the proceedings, prosecutors painted her as a jealous, obsessive ex-girlfriend who killed Poston in a fit of rage upon learning about his date with Bolte. Her defense countered with arguments of abuse, manipulation, and emotional distress.

After deliberation, the jury convicted her of murder, sentencing her to 40 years in prison. However, the conviction was overturned when it was discovered that one of the jurors was a convicted felon, making them ineligible to serve. This revelation forced a retrial.

Ad

5. The second trial and conviction

The retrial in 2018 brought Hubers back before a Kentucky jury. Once again, prosecutors emphasized her jealousy, unstable behavior, and chilling statements to police. Her defense highlighted her mental health struggles, including a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, and she continued to argue self-defense.

Despite these claims, the jury deliberated for only five hours before convicting her of murder once again. This time, she received a life sentence. Under Kentucky law, she will be eligible for parole after 20 years, as per Oxygen. However, since she has already served six years in custody, it would mean she may go before a parole board in about 14 years.

Ad

The case of Shayna Hubers is explored on Oxygen's Snapped, which re-aired on Oxygen on September 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More