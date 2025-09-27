5 chilling details about Shayna Hubers' case

The murder of Ryan Poston by his on-and-off girlfriend, Shayna Hubers, remains one of Kentucky’s most infamous and unsettling criminal cases. Dubbed the “Nose Job Killer,” Hubers was convicted of murdering Poston in an act fueled by jealousy and rage.
Oxygen’s Snapped season 19, episode 5, which re-aired on September 26, 2025, revisits the case in detail. It explores the turbulent relationship between Hubers, a bright college student, and Poston, a promising young attorney, and how a romantic relationship turned into a tragedy due to jealousy and conflict.
5 details from Shayna Hubers' case on Snapped
1. The relationship between Shayna Hubers and Ryan Poston
Shayna Hubers and Ryan Poston first connected in 2011 through Facebook, after friends posted a photo of Hubers online. Poston, nine years her senior, was a 28-year-old lawyer already making a name for himself in Kentucky. Hubers was then just 19 and was a college student.
Outwardly, they appeared to be a happy couple, but behind closed doors, their romance was far from ideal. Their relationship was marked by constant breakups and reconciliations, jealousy, and heated arguments. Both reportedly dated other people at different times during their relationship, worsening their already volatile dynamic.
2. The night of the murder
By October 2012, the relationship had reached a breaking point. As per Oxygen, on the evening of October 12, 2012, Ryan Poston was preparing for a date with Audrey Bolte, who had been crowned Miss Ohio 2012. Shayna Hubers, aware of his plans, went to his Highland Heights condominium.
That night, she shot Poston with his own handgun. According to her account, she acted in self-defense after Poston allegedly became abusive and reached for the weapon. However, her statements to the police raised doubts about her claim.
3. A Disturbing Self-Defense Claim
From the very beginning, Shayna Hubers insisted the killing was in self-defence. She told 911 operators and later police that Poston had been violent toward her and that she feared for her life. Hubers claimed she wrestled the gun away from him before pulling the trigger.
She admitted to shooting him six times—twice in the head, once in the back, and three times in the chest, as reported by Oxygen. When questioned, she described continuing to shoot because she did not want to see him suffer. This confession became one of the prosecution’s most powerful pieces of evidence.
4. Hubers' first trial
Shayna Hubers was arrested immediately after the shooting but did not face trial until 2015. During the proceedings, prosecutors painted her as a jealous, obsessive ex-girlfriend who killed Poston in a fit of rage upon learning about his date with Bolte. Her defense countered with arguments of abuse, manipulation, and emotional distress.
After deliberation, the jury convicted her of murder, sentencing her to 40 years in prison. However, the conviction was overturned when it was discovered that one of the jurors was a convicted felon, making them ineligible to serve. This revelation forced a retrial.
5. The second trial and conviction
The retrial in 2018 brought Hubers back before a Kentucky jury. Once again, prosecutors emphasized her jealousy, unstable behavior, and chilling statements to police. Her defense highlighted her mental health struggles, including a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, and she continued to argue self-defense.
Despite these claims, the jury deliberated for only five hours before convicting her of murder once again. This time, she received a life sentence. Under Kentucky law, she will be eligible for parole after 20 years, as per Oxygen. However, since she has already served six years in custody, it would mean she may go before a parole board in about 14 years.
The case of Shayna Hubers is explored on Oxygen's Snapped, which re-aired on Oxygen on September 26, 2025.