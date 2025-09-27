The true story behind Shayna Hubers' case on Snapped

The case of Shayna Hubers stands as one of Kentucky’s most infamous murder trials. Oxygen’s Snapped season 19, episode 5, which re-aired on September 26, 2025, revisits the chilling story.

At the center of the case is the volatile relationship between Hubers, a smart and ambitious college student, and Ryan Poston, a rising young attorney. What appeared outwardly to be a successful relationship unravelled into a case of jealousy, conflict, and instability, which ultimately ended in Poston’s death and raised the haunting question of whether Hubers acted in self-defense or cold blood.

Who is Shayna Hubers? Relationship with Ryan Poston explored

Shayna Hubers first met Ryan Poston in 2011 through Facebook. Poston was nine years her senior and already an established lawyer at the time they met. Their relationship quickly turned into a volatile cycle of romance and conflict. Both reportedly dated other people at various points during their relationship, which only added to the tension.

By 2012, the relationship had reached a breaking point. According to testimony, Poston had planned to meet Audrey Bolte, who was Miss Ohio 2012, for a date on the night of October 12, 2012. Shayna, aware of this, went to Poston’s Highland Heights condo. Before the evening ended, Poston was dead. According to Oxygen, he was shot six times by Hubers with his own handgun.

Shayna claimed she acted in self-defence

Shayna claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense. In her initial 911 call, she alleged that Poston had been abusive and had tried to reach for his gun to shoot her. She stated she grabbed it from him and fired.

However, what followed raised serious doubt about what actually happened. Hubers admitted to shooting Poston multiple times, including twice in the head, once in the back, and three times in the chest. She further confessed to shooting him additional times as he lay twitching on the floor.

Shayna Hubers admitted to shooting Ryan (Image via Getty)

Prosecutors argued this proved premeditation and malice, painting Shayna Hubers as a jealous and obsessive girlfriend who killed Poston in a fit of rage after learning he intended to date someone else. They drew comparisons with the case of Jodi Arias, another woman who was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend under similar circumstances.

Hubers' trial and sentencing

Shayna Hubers was arrested and first tried in 2015, three years after the killing. A Kentucky jury rejected her self-defense claim and found her guilty of murder, sentencing her to 40 years in prison. However, that conviction was overturned when it was discovered that a juror had a prior felony conviction, which made them ineligible to serve under state law.

A retrial was ordered in 2018. Once again, the prosecution emphasized on Hubers' jealousy, emotional volatility, and her own incriminating statements to the police. Her defense maintained that she acted out of fear for her life, pointing to Poston’s gun ownership and alleged emotional manipulation. They also highlighted her mental health, introducing a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder as a mitigating factor.

As reported by Oxygen, despite these arguments, the second jury deliberated for only five hours before again convicting Hubers of murder. This time, she was sentenced to life in prison. Shayna Hubers will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years. However, the time already spent in custody counts toward that total, meaning she may face a parole board in 14 years.

Catch the full case of Shayna Hubers on Oxygen.

