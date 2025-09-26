5 chilling details about Julie Jensen's murder on Dateline

The new Dateline episode Secrets in Pleasant Prairie, revisits the chilling case of Julie Jensen, a 40-year-old mother of two who was found dead in her Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, home on December 3, 1998.

Ad

At first, her death appeared natural as there were no visible injuries, and her husband, Mark Jensen, claimed she had been sick and depressed. But as investigators dug deeper, suspicion mounted, uncovering evidence of antifreeze poisoning and a haunting letter Julie Jensen wrote naming her husband as her potential killer. The episode aired today, September 26, 2025, on Oxygen.

Julie Jensen's case: 5 details explored

Ad

Trending

1. The tragic discovery

40-year-old Julie Jensen was found dead in her Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, home by her husband, Mark Jensen, on December 3, 1998. Since there were no obvious signs of trauma and Mark told investigators that Julie had been ill, her death was considered due to natural causes.

However, investigators started noting inconsistencies in the case, and initially, what appeared to be a natural death soon unraveled into one of Wisconsin’s most notorious murder cases.

Ad

2. A troubled marriage

Julie Jensen was a Wisconsin native, one of six children, and remembered as a devoted mother to her two sons, David and Douglas. She met Mark Jensen while working at Sears, and the two married in 1984 after dating through college. They settled into Pleasant Prairie, where Mark worked as a stockbroker, and Julie focused on raising their family after briefly working in finance.

Outwardly, their marriage looked stable, but under the surface, there was trouble. Julie had once admitted to a brief affair with a co-worker, a mistake that Mark never forgave. But by the late 1990s, Mark himself was engaged in an affair with a colleague, Kelly LaBonte, who would move into the Jensen home shortly after Julie’s death.

Ad

3. A letter from Julie Jensen

One of the most haunting elements of the case was a letter Julie wrote just days before her death. She was disturbed by ominous notes she had discovered in Mark’s datebook, which included phrases like “drug supply” and “syringe”, and she confided in friends and neighbors that she feared for her life.

Julie was found dead by her husband (Image via Getty)

Julie entrusted a letter to neighbors Ted and Margaret Wojt with instructions to give it to the police if anything ever happened to her. Inside was a letter addressed to authorities in which Julie stated that if she were ever harmed, Mark should be considered her “first suspect.” She added that she would never take her own life because of her children. As per Oxygen, the letter was one of the most crucial and contested pieces of evidence in court.

Ad

4. Mark's first trial

An initial toxicology report found nothing unusual, but later investigations revealed ethylene glycol, the lethal ingredient in antifreeze, in Julie’s system. The poisoning appeared to have occurred over several days. Investigators also uncovered internet searches from the Jensen family computer on the effects of ethylene glycol poisoning, which was conducted while Julie was too incapacitated to operate the computer herself.

Prosecutors alleged that Mark had poisoned Julie and, when the antifreeze acted too slowly, smothered her with a pillow. In 2002, Mark was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Ad

At his 2008 trial, prosecutors presented Julie’s letter, testimony from jailhouse informant Aaron Dillard, who claimed Mark confessed to poisoning and smothering his wife, and testimony from Mark’s co-worker, Ed Klug, who recalled Mark speculating about poisoning. The jury convicted Mark, and he was sentenced to life without parole.

5. Mark's retrial

In 2013, a federal judge overturned Mark’s conviction, ruling that Julie’s letter violated his Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses. A retrial was ordered without the letter involved, and in January 2023, Mark Jensen faced the court again, as reported by ABC.

Ad

Prosecutors this time leaned on digital evidence, including proof that Mark himself had planted pornographic images to harass Julie and had conducted searches about antifreeze poisoning on the day she died. Even without Julie’s letter, the circumstantial evidence convinced jurors. On February 1, 2023, Mark Jensen was once again found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and sentenced to life without parole.

Julie Jensen's case is explored on the Oxygen episode Secrets in Pleasant Prairie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More