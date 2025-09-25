5 key details about Stacy Feldman's brutal death ahead of Dateline

The tragic case of Stacy Feldman is explored on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered’s upcoming episode, The Sisterhood, which is airing Friday, September 26, 2025, at 3 AM ET on Oxygen.

In March 2015, the 44-year-old mother of two and wife, Stacy Feldman, was discovered dead in her Denver home shower by her husband, Robert “Bob” Feldman, who insisted it was a tragic accident.

For years, her death remained officially “undetermined,” but suspicions from loved ones and troubling inconsistencies led to further investigations. With forensic breakthroughs and the testimonies, authorities finally managed to get to the bottom of Stacy's case.

Stacy Feldman's case: 5 details explored

Stacy Feldman was found dead by her husband (Image via Getty)

1. Stacy Feldman’s life and marriage

Stacy Feldman hailed from Muncie, Indiana, and was the youngest of three sisters. She married Robert “Bob” Feldman in Montreal before settling in Denver, Colorado. Together, they had two children.

Behind the façade of a suburban family, their marriage was deeply troubled. Bob was financially irresponsible, manipulative, and unfaithful to Stacy. When Stacy discovered his affairs and wanted to leave, he threatened her that she would lose custody of her children. So despite these struggles, she remained devoted to her family.

2. Stacy Feldman's death

On March 1, 2015, Stacy was expected to pick up her children from religious school and take them to a Purim carnival. But she never showed up, and Bob claimed that he returned home around 3 PM to find Stacy unconscious in the shower with the water running.

He called 911 for help, but when paramedics arrived, they failed to revive her and pronounced Stacy dead at the scene. Detective Randy Denison, who responded to the call, initially noted no clear signs of foul play, as per Oxygen. But a detail that stood out was that Stacy was wearing a dress watch, which is unusual for someone taking a shower.

3. Suspicion and inconsistencies in Stacy's death

At first, Stacy’s death was ruled “undetermined.” Bob suggested that marijuana edibles or her medical conditions could have contributed to her death. But toxicology revealed no drugs in her system. Meanwhile, bruises, abrasions, and fentanyl patches on her raised further questions.

Detectives also noticed that the bathroom floor was dry despite Bob’s claim of pulling Stacy from the shower, and Bob's shifting timeline of events also added to the doubts. As per Oxygen, Stacy’s family also grew suspicious, especially when Bob quickly cashed in a $750,000 life insurance policy.

4. Breakthrough evidence and forensic review

The investigation gained momentum when Susan McBride, a woman Bob met on Tinder, contacted the police. She had emailed Stacy about Bob’s infidelity on the very day she died. Stacy had called McBride, telling her she would leave him, and a few hours later, she was found dead. Fearing that Bob may have killed Stacy, she called the police.

Years later, Stacy’s sister turned to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention for help with her sister's case. Dr. Bill Smock, a forensic expert, who reviewed the autopsy reports, analysed that Stacy's injuries were consistent with suffocation, as reported by Oxygen. He noted petechiae in Stacy’s eyes, trauma to her mouth and nose, a chipped tooth, and more than 80 bruises and abrasions.

5. Arrest, Trial, and Conviction

Dr. Smock concluded that Stacy Feldman had been pinned down with knees on her arms while her nose and mouth were covered, causing her suffocation. With this piece of evidence, prosecutors charged Robert Feldman with first-degree murder in 2018.

The trial began in 2022, where Stacy’s sister and McBride testified about Bob’s lies, infidelity, and control over Stacy. Their testimony, combined with forensic evidence, dismantled Bob’s claims of an accidental death. The jury found Robert Feldman guilty of murdering his wife. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stacy Feldman's death will be explored on Oxygen tomorrow.

