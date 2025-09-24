The true story behind Stacy Feldman's murder ahead of Dateline

Dateline season 9 episode 23 and episode 24, titled The Sisterhood, will delve into the chilling details of the murder of Stacy Feldman and how a combination of intuition, perseverance, and forensic expertise led to the uncovering of the truth. The episodes will be re-airing on Friday, September 26, 2025, on Oxygen.

Stacy, a 44-year-old from Denver, Colorado, died on March 1, 2015. She was married to Robert "Bob" Feldman and had two kids with him.

When she died, it looked like an accident at first, but as the investigation went on, it became clear that there was more to it than that.

As the case went on, Susan Altman, Stacy Feldman's sister, played a big role in drawing attention to the strange circumstances of her death. The Dateline episode shows how the investigation, which got stuck at first, finally led to Bob Feldman being found guilty of murder.

The real story of Stacy Feldman's murder

The real story of Stacy Feldman's murder (Image via Unsplash)

Stacy was discovered dead in her shower on March 1, 2015. Bob Feldman, her husband, claimed that he dropped their kids off at religious school and found Stacy passed out in the shower when he got home.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Stacy Feldman was pronounced dead at the scene. Initially, there was little evidence to suggest foul play, and her death was ruled as undetermined after an autopsy.

However, things soon began to look suspicious. Detective Randy Denison, who was one of the first to respond to the scene, noted that while the bathroom showed signs of disarray, there was something odd about the scene.

A clean towel was hung from the doorknob, and the shampoo bottles stayed where they were. A fancy gold watch was also found on Stacy, which didn't seem right for someone who was going to take a shower.

Over time, detectives found out more about Stacy's unhappy marriage. Bob had a habit of cheating on his wife, and Stacy had just found out that he was having an affair.

In fact, Stacy talked to Susan McBride, one of Bob's friends, just hours before she died. Susan had reached out to her after hearing about the affair. Stacy told McBride she was done with Bob during this talk, which gave Bob a reason to kill her.

Unusual evidence and the truth about Stacy’s death

The real story of Stacy Feldman's murder (Image via Unsplash)

It was initially thought that the bruises on her body could have been from Bob pulling her out of the shower. However, more tests showed that she had been strangled, with bruises around her neck. Later, it was found that Stacy had been suffocated and killed, and the wounds on her body showed that the attack had gone on for a long time. The medical examiner also found no evidence of drugs in her system.

One of the turning points in the case was when Susan Altman, Stacy Feldman's sister, became more suspicious of Bob’s behavior. She reached out to Detective Denison and shared her concerns.

Bob Feldman’s involvement and arrest

The real story of Stacy Feldman's murder (Image via Unsplash)

As the investigation continued, evidence against Bob began to mount. A key piece of evidence came from a woman named Susan McBride, who had met Bob on the dating app Tinder just months before Stacy’s death. McBride had learned of Bob’s lies regarding his marriage and contacted Stacy to inform her of the affair.

After learning of Stacy’s tragic death, McBride reached out to Detective Denison with her story, which added weight to the theory that Bob had murdered his wife.

In February 2018, almost three years after Stacy Feldman's death, Bob Feldman was caught and charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Bob killed Stacy after she found out he was cheating on her. The jury decided that he was guilty and gave him a life term without the chance of parole.

What happened to Bob Feldman?

The real story of Stacy Feldman's murder (Image via Unsplash)

Right now, Bob Feldman is serving life in prison for killing his wife, Stacy Feldman. Judges found him guilty in 2022 after hearing from Stacy's friends, family, and experts. Feldman is serving time in Colorado's Sterling Correctional Facility.

Dateline, seasons 9, episode 23 and episode 24, will air on September 26, 2025.

