The true story behind Tammy Jo Parker's death ahead of Dateline

Oxygen's Dateline explores the murder of Tammy Jo Parker in its episode titled Mystery at Ascot Estates, which originally aired on January 26, 2014. The Dateline episode is re-airing tomorrow on Oxygen, exploring what happened to Tammy Jo and how her husband was found guilty of double murder.

The quiet suburban lie of the Parkers was shattered on April 13, 2012, when Tammy Jo Parker and Brett Parker's friend Bryan Capnerhurst was found dead inside the Parkers’ Columbia, South Carolina, home.

At first, Brett Parker told police a story of self-defense. He claimed his business partner, Capnerhurst, had allegedly shot Tammy Jo during a heated dispute over money, forcing him to shoot back to save his own life. But as investigators probed deeper, details about Brett's gambling debts came to light, and prosecutors argued that Brett committed the murders to hide his secret.

Dateline: Mystery at Ascot Estates- What happened to Tammy Jo Parker?

Tammy Jo's body was discovered (Image via Getty)

Tammy Jo Parker and Brett Parker seemed to live a quiet and comfortable life in their home in the upscale Ascot Estates neighborhood, where they were raising two children. Tammy Jo was a mother and home-maker, while Brett worked in the medical field.

However, alongside this, Brett was hiding a dangerous secret. Brett Parker was heavily involved in high-stakes sports betting. The gambling brought not only money but also mounting debt.

On April 13, 2012, Tammy Jo Parker was found shot to death inside the Parkers’ home. Alongside her body was that of Bryan Capnerhurst, Brett’s longtime friend and business partner in gambling. What Brett first described as a home invasion quickly unraveled into something far more sinister.

The true story behind Tammy Jo's death explored on Dateline

Shortly after 1 PM that day, Brett Parker dialed 911. He told authorities that Capnerhurst had entered their home armed and had fatally shot Tammy Jo. Parker claimed his intention was to recover his unpaid gambling debt. He said he had been forced at gunpoint to open his safe, but managed to get his hands on a revolver hidden above it and shoot Capnerhurst in self-defense.

His account painted Capnerhurst as a desperate aggressor seeking repayment of the $21,300 he was allegedly owed. But investigators started questioning Parker's account. According to CBS, Capnerhurst had been inside the house for only 11 minutes before Parker made the emergency call. This was a tight window for the sequence of events Parker described to happen.

Forensic evidence also contradicted parts of his story. Tammy Jo had been shot at close range, suggesting an execution-style killing. Capnerhurst’s body, discovered near the safe, appeared staged. As per CBS, prosecutors argued Capnerhurst had been lured there and gunned down.

Dateline explores Brett Parker's trial and sentencing

When the case went to trial in May 2013, Brett Parker maintained his innocence, insisting that Capnerhurst had killed Tammy Jo in a fit of rage and that he had no choice but to fire back.

But prosecutors highlighted forensic inconsistencies and the implausible timeline, as well as Parker’s secret gambling operation. They pointed out that the “Stand Your Ground” law did not apply to him because Parker had been engaged in illegal activity. He was running a bookmaking business from his home.

As per CBS, after just three hours of deliberation, the jury rejected Parker’s account. On May 28, 2013, he was convicted of murdering both Tammy Jo Parker and Bryan Capnerhurst. Judge DeAndrea Benjamin sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case will be re-examined on Dateline: Mystery at Ascot Estates, which will be re-airing on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

