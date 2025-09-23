How many episodes will there be in Slow Horses season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Slow Horses season 5 is all set to return to Apple TV+. While the fourth season ended with twists and tragic losses, the new installment will put the characters to the test once again.

Based on the fifth Slough House book by Mick Herron, London Rules, the show begins with a tragic incident that wreaks havoc in London. While the Jackson Lamb-led Slough House agents try to unravel the mystery, several challenges come their way and shake the team.

The viewers have been waiting for the highly anticipated series after the striking journeys followed in the previous seasons. This time, Slow Horses season 5 will have a total of six episodes, premiering with two episodes on September 24, 2025.

All episodes in Slow Horses season 5, and when they arrive

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Slow Horses season 5 will arrive at Apple TV+ on September 24, 2025. The updates so far hint that Jackson, River, Christine, Roddy, and more have a lot on their plate this season. From exploring the new entries to answering the past mysteries, there is a lot that fans of the show can expect to witness this season.

The series will have a total of six episodes this season. The two-episode premiere promises viewers a deeper look at the problems at hand this time and where each character stands after the harrowing events of season 4.

From the third episode onwards, episodes will release once a week on Wednesdays at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Here's a list of all the episodes in Slow Horses season 5 and when they arrive:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 Bad Dates September 24, 2025 2 Incommunicado September 24, 2025 3 Tall Tales October 1, 2025 4 Missiles October 8, 2025 5 Circus October 15, 2025 6 Scars October 22, 2025

Where to watch Slow Horses season 5?

A still from the trailer (image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

With more troubles comes more risk, and Slow Horses season 5 is proving things to be riskier than ever for Jackson, River, and the team. The loss of Marcus Longridge and the release of Frank Harkness left the viewers in shock at the end of season 4. On top of that, there are new evil forces creating chaos ahead, as shown in the fifth season's trailer.

To watch what happens in the show this season, viewers can catch the latest episodes exclusively on Apple TV+. To subscribe to the streaming platform, the monthly cost is $12.99 and the annual price is $99.

For more services and offers, interested users can check Apple One subscription options as well. Bringing Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more under one package, the individual plan of Apple One is priced at $19.95. The family plan brings similar services and 200GB of iCloud+ storage at $25.95/month. The premier plan stands as a bundle of special services and extra storage offers, all coming together at the price of $37.95/month. Interested users can check more details about each plan.

All about Slow Horses season 5

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/AppleTV)

A tragedy unfolds in London, raising tensions among MI5 and the Slough House department under it in season 5. While attempts are made to find who is behind this, Diana puts a lockdown on Jackson Lamb's team. Roddy Ho's new girlfriend is an unexpected development in the series, bringing twists that put the character in the spotlight this season.

The official description of season 5, as shared by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb (Gary Oldman) knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.”

The fifth season also marks the return of the series' two Academy Award-winning actors, Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden will also reprise his role as River Cartwright in season 5. Other actors in the series include Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, and more.

Watch Slow Horses season 5 on Apple TV+.

