Slow Horses season 5 is all set to raise the levels of tension and danger with all-new episodes. Returning to Apple TV+, the series brings back the fan-favorite Slough House agents who will try to solve issues that threaten London.

The espionage series will follow Jackson Lamb and the other Slough House agents under him, trying to handle the problems after 11 people are killed in a tragic incident in London. From Roddy Ho's mysterious new girlfriend to the looming threat on the team, there is a lot that the fifth season will bring for the global viewers to witness.

Slow Horses season 5 will premiere with two episodes on September 24, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Slow Horses season 5 episodes 1 and 2 release date and time

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Problems chase the Slough House agents from all corners, but matters are much intense this time in Slow Horses season 5. After the twisting end of season 4, several aspects need to be explored in the journeys of Jackson Lamb, River, Roddy, Shirley, Diana, Catherine, and more.

Set to have six episodes this season, the series will begin on September 24, 2025, with two episodes and conclude with the finale on October 22, 2025. With many unanswered questions from the past and new challenges coming ahead, each episode will unravel how the dysfunctional team of agents will come together to save the day once again.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses season 5 will release at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Here are the timings for a few other regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 24, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 24, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 24, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 24, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 24, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 24, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 24, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 24, 2025 9 am SAST

Also read: Slow Horses season 4 recap: Everything to know before season 5 arrives

Where to watch Slow Horses season 5 episodes 1 and 2?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Season 5 will release all the episodes on Apple TV+. As the new installment drops soon, viewers can brush up on what happened before by watching the previous seasons on the streaming platform.

If not subscribed to yet, viewers have a lot of plans and offers to consider for the streaming platform. Users can subscribe to Apple TV+ at the monthly price of $12.99 or the annual price of $99. It is also inclusive of a seven-day free trial.

For additional services and benefits, users can also check the subscription plans of Apple One. The individual plan, inclusive of Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more, is available for $19.95/month. The family plan gives similar services with 200GB of iCloud+ storage at $25.95/month. A premier plan brings special offers and services at the price of $37.95/month.

What to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episodes 1 and 2?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Slow Horses season 5 will bring the characters to test with high-risk and high-stakes challenges this time. A tragic incident shakes London, bringing the agents at Slough House into action. However, Diana puts the department on lockdown, leaving the team in a difficult situation. Episodes 1 and 2 may introduce the viewers to the all the problems approaching this season, and give a glimpse at what all the characters are up to.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb (Gary Oldman) knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.”

Roddy Ho finally gets a new girlfriend this season, but the events hint that there could be more to the agent's new partner. Jackson Lamb and his agents, River, Shirley, Louisa, and more, will have a lot of challenges to face ahead in the fifth season.

Watch Slow Horses season 5 on Apple TV+.

