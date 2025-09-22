Slow Horses season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Slow Horses season 5 is finally on the horizon, set to premiere on September 24, 2025, with the first two episodes releasing at once. Fans of the espionage series can look forward to a continuation of the saga, with a total of six episodes in this new season.Each subsequent episode will be released weekly, with the final episode airing on October 22, 2025. Based on Mick Herron’s London Rules, season 5 promises to delve into thrilling new mysteries.Season 5 of Slow Horses is all about Roddy Ho, the weird tech nerd who becomes the spotlight of attention when his mysterious new girlfriend shows up.London is experiencing a series of unusual events, and the spies at Slough House must determine how they are all connected. Jackson Lamb is the head of the group and is very skeptical. He knows that the London Rules, which say &quot;always watch your back,&quot; are always in play in the world of espionage.The main group is coming back for another season. Jackson Lamb will be played by Gary Oldman, Diana Taverner by Kristin Scott Thomas, and River Cartwright by Jack Lowden. Chris Chung, who plays Roddy Ho, will also have a bigger role. Nick Mohammed is one of the new guests. In a unique show, he will change the plot of the story.Latest updates on Slow Horses season 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe release of season 5 is just around the corner, with the first two episodes scheduled to air on September 24, 2025. This season, like its predecessors, continues to build on the unique, darkly comedic espionage drama.Season 5 will be based on Mick Herron’s London Rules and will dive deeper into the eccentric world of Slough House. The show will also introduce new dynamics as Roddy Ho, often the quiet tech nerd, takes a larger role.There will be a total of six episodes this season. Here’s a breakdown of the episodes:EpisodeEpisode TitleRelease DateEpisode 1Bad DatesSeptember 23, 2025Episode 2IncommunicadoSeptember 23, 2025Episode 3Tall TalesSeptember 30, 2025Episode 4MissilesOctober 7, 2025Episode 5CircusOctober 14, 2025Episode 6ScarsOctober 21, 2025Fans can tune in to these episodes on Apple TV+, where the series has been consistently available.Cast of Slow Horses season 5Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5 (Image via Apple TV+)The cast of Season 5 will see familiar faces returning alongside new guest stars:Gary Oldman as Jackson LambKristin Scott Thomas as Diana TavernerJack Lowden as River CartwrightSaskia Reeves as Catherine StandishRosalind Eleazar as Louisa GuyChristopher Chung as Roddy HoAimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley DanderRuth Bradley as Emma FlyteTom Brooke as JK CoeJames Callis as Claude WhelanJonathan Pryce as David CartwrightThe returning ensemble, along with fresh additions, promises to elevate the espionage tension and dark humor that fans have come to love.Production details of Slow Horses season 5Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5 (Image via Apple TV+)Season 5 was made by See-Saw Films, and Will Smith turned it into a TV show. The show is based on Mick Herron's Slough House books, and the next season will be influenced by London Rules.The season will be directed by Saul Metzstein, who was nominated for an Emmy. The production team has retained the main ideas of the books while making some minor adjustments to adapt the story for TV. Slow Horses season 5 will premiere on September 24, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.