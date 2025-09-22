  • home icon
Slow Horses season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 22, 2025 09:28 GMT
Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5
Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, [Original Image via Apple TV+])

Slow Horses season 5 is finally on the horizon, set to premiere on September 24, 2025, with the first two episodes releasing at once. Fans of the espionage series can look forward to a continuation of the saga, with a total of six episodes in this new season.

Each subsequent episode will be released weekly, with the final episode airing on October 22, 2025. Based on Mick Herron’s London Rules, season 5 promises to delve into thrilling new mysteries.

Season 5 of Slow Horses is all about Roddy Ho, the weird tech nerd who becomes the spotlight of attention when his mysterious new girlfriend shows up.

London is experiencing a series of unusual events, and the spies at Slough House must determine how they are all connected. Jackson Lamb is the head of the group and is very skeptical. He knows that the London Rules, which say "always watch your back," are always in play in the world of espionage.

The main group is coming back for another season. Jackson Lamb will be played by Gary Oldman, Diana Taverner by Kristin Scott Thomas, and River Cartwright by Jack Lowden. Chris Chung, who plays Roddy Ho, will also have a bigger role. Nick Mohammed is one of the new guests. In a unique show, he will change the plot of the story.

Latest updates on Slow Horses season 5

The release of season 5 is just around the corner, with the first two episodes scheduled to air on September 24, 2025. This season, like its predecessors, continues to build on the unique, darkly comedic espionage drama.

Season 5 will be based on Mick Herron’s London Rules and will dive deeper into the eccentric world of Slough House. The show will also introduce new dynamics as Roddy Ho, often the quiet tech nerd, takes a larger role.

There will be a total of six episodes this season. Here’s a breakdown of the episodes:

EpisodeEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1Bad DatesSeptember 23, 2025
Episode 2IncommunicadoSeptember 23, 2025
Episode 3Tall TalesSeptember 30, 2025
Episode 4MissilesOctober 7, 2025
Episode 5CircusOctober 14, 2025
Episode 6ScarsOctober 21, 2025
Fans can tune in to these episodes on Apple TV+, where the series has been consistently available.

Cast of Slow Horses season 5

Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5 (Image via Apple TV+)
The cast of Season 5 will see familiar faces returning alongside new guest stars:

  • Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
  • Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner
  • Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
  • Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish
  • Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy
  • Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho
  • Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander
  • Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte
  • Tom Brooke as JK Coe
  • James Callis as Claude Whelan
  • Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

The returning ensemble, along with fresh additions, promises to elevate the espionage tension and dark humor that fans have come to love.

Production details of Slow Horses season 5

Everything to know about Slow Horses season 5 (Image via Apple TV+)
Season 5 was made by See-Saw Films, and Will Smith turned it into a TV show. The show is based on Mick Herron's Slough House books, and the next season will be influenced by London Rules.

The season will be directed by Saul Metzstein, who was nominated for an Emmy. The production team has retained the main ideas of the books while making some minor adjustments to adapt the story for TV.

Slow Horses season 5 will premiere on September 24, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.

