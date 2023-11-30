Slow Horses Season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch, explained

Apple TV is back in the thrilling world of espionage with Slow Horses season 3, where the murky secrets of MI5 collide with the unconventional antics of Slough House's band of misfit spies. The current season, adapting Mick Herron's Real Tigers, promises to deliver an engaging blend of suspense, humor, and unexpected heroism.

The intricate plot involves a dirty MI-5 business, the kidnapping of Catherine Standish, and the search for a mysterious file. As season 3 unfolds, viewers can savor the unique charm of Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, accompanied by an ensemble cast that brings the world of Slough House to life.

As fans eagerly await the latest adventures of Jackson Lamb and his team, in this article, we delve into the comprehensive release schedule for Slow Horses season 3.

How many episodes will there be in Slow Horses season 3?

In line with the previous seasons, Slow Horses season 3 promises an exhilarating journey across six episodes. Each episode, ranging from 41 to 45 minutes, unfolds a gripping narrative that explores buried MI5 secrets.

Episode 1, Strange Games: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Episode 2, Hard Lessons: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Episode 3, Negotiating With Tigers: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Episode 4, Uninvited Guests: Wednesday, December 14, 2023

Episode 5, Cleaning Up: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Episode 6, Footprints: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Where to watch Slow Horses season 3 and the previous seasons?

For those embarking on the Slow Horses journey or catching up on past seasons, Apple TV+ is the exclusive platform to watch the espionage brilliance. The first two episodes of Season 3 premiered on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, with subsequent episodes following a weekly release schedule on Apple TV+.

A recap of previous seasons

The series introduces viewers to a group of disgraced British spies consigned to Slough House, where they're meant to be sidelined from critical assignments.

The inaugural season established the dynamics of Slough House and introduced Jackson Lamb, the unconventional leader of the misfit spies, each member with their unique quirks and skills.

Building on the foundation of season 1, season 2 delves deeper into the personal and professional struggles of the Slow Horses. The team faced new challenges, and their unconventional methods continued to yield results. The dichotomy between their banishment to Slough House and their effectiveness in handling critical situations became more pronounced.

As the series progresses, the chemistry between Jackson Lamb and River Cartwright, the clash of personalities, and the individual challenges faced by each member create a unique blend of suspense and humor that has become a hallmark of Slow Horses.

Will Slow Horses season 3 be the ultimate finale?

Contrary to any speculation, Slow Horses season 3 does not mark the conclusion of the series. The show, adapted from Mick Herron's Slough House novels, has received the green light for not only a third, but also a fourth season. While season 3 draws inspiration from the third book in the series, Real Tigers, the narrative will continue into a fourth season, drawing material from the fourth book, Spook Street.

Slow Horses season 3 cast

The stellar cast of Slow Horses season 3 includes Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner.

As season 3 unfolds on Apple TV+, viewers can witness the chemistry and brilliance of the ensemble cast, bringing Mick Herron's characters to life and captivating audiences.