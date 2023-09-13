Will there be Slow Horses season 3? Explained

Apple TV+ prepares to launch Slow Horses season 3, the highly lauded spy series, by late 2023. The series is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House book series. This drama is written by Morwenna Banks, Will Smith, Jonny Stockwood, and Mark Denton and directed by James Hawes and Jeremy Lovering.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Slow Horses are based on Slow Horses and Dead Lion from the Slough House book series. The series premiered on April 01, 2022, and was renewed for its third and fourth seasons on June 2022. Season 3 will be based on Real Tigers. The main cast includes Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), and Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner).

The storyline quoted on IMDb states:

“Slough House is a dumping ground for members of the intelligence service who’ve screwed up: left a service file on a train, blown surveillance, or become drunkenly unreliable. They’re the service’s poor relations. The slow horse and most bitter among them is River Cartwright, whose days are spent transcribing mobile phone conversations.“

It continues:

“But when a young man is abducted, and his kidnappers threaten to behead him live on the Internet, River sees an opportunity to redeem himself. But is the victim who he first appears to be? And what’s the kidnappers’ connection with a disgraced journalist? As the clock ticks on the execution, River finds that everyone involved has their own agenda.”

Slow Horses season 3: Catherine has been kidnapped!

In Slow Horses, season 1, the story revolves around Jackson saving a kidnapped young man and redeeming his status in MI5. In season 2, Jackson and his group protect the nation from two big threats by uncovering Cold War secrets. In Slow Horses season 3, we can expect that Jackson will save one of his teammates, Catherine Standish, who got caught by their enemies.

Slow Horses season 3 will have six episodes, as with the other two seasons. At the end of season 2, Apple TV+ released a one-minute informal trailer showing what’s in the store for season 3. Jackson is back to his comfort zone for a while. But the disappearance of Catherine and the unleashing of continuous secrets made Jackson chase who is behind all these.

Supporting cast of Slow Horses season 3

Gary Oldman, who portrays the protagonist, had shown uncertainty regarding his presence in the upcoming seasons during an interview with Deadline in April 2022. He said,

“It’s up to all the big people upstairs and the audience, But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years, yeah. Absolutely.”

Fortunately, the veteran actor is still on board the Slow Horses cast. Other than the main cast, other characters who will support Jackson in his mission include:

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Freddie Fox as James “Spider” Webb

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper

Aimée-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge

Along with the supporting cast, there are also some new characters going to get included: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sean Donovan, Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis. See-Saw Films and Flying Studio Pictures for Apple TV+ produce Slow Horses Season 3. As it is a British project, the filming of this series is not affected by the WGA strike.

Watch this crime drama on Apple TV+, which is expected to be released in late 2023.