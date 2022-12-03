What time will Slow Horses season 2 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details about the spy thriller series

While Apple TV+ already confirmed that there will be a season two of Slow Horses, the second season premiered on December 2, 2022. Following the premiere of the first and second episodes, the rest of the episodes will stream weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+ throughout December.

The show is based on a series of spy novels by Mick Herron called the Slough House series. The first season of the show is based on the first book of the same name, while the second one is adapted from the second book in the series, Dead Lion, which was published in 2013.

The series stars the following actors:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Freddie Fox as "Spider" Webb

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho.

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Kristin Scott-Thomas as Diana Taverner

Samuel West as Peter Judd

It is worth noting that Olivia Cooke might not be continuing in season 2.

The summary of the show states that Slow Horses follows a team of MI5 intelligence agents who have messed up their careers. For the same, they have all been sent to Slough House, the dumping ground department of MI5, to carry out "paper pushing tasks."

The first season of the show has already set the stage for its sequel as Hassan has lived to see another day and Slough House was released of any doubts or accusations. Meanwhile, Di Taverner managed to get away with what he did and none of the main characters have lost their lives. However, Sid Baker was the only one who was shot, and made to disappear by MI5.

Does the trailer of Slow Horses reveal anything?

Season two's trailer reveals that there will be quite a lot of high-level crime and treason. The crimes might be a little difficult for the Slough team to crack since this time, their lives and careers, both are at stake. If the trailer of second season of the series, which originally launched in April 2022, is any indication, fans can expect it to be nothing short of a roller coaster ride.

Slow Horses season 2 will have the same episode pattern as season 1 with 6 episodes.

What does director James Hawes say about Slow Horses?

Sleighvid Opie 🎅🏻 @DavidOpie I’ve watched a LOT of TV this year, but the show that surprised me most was #SlowHorses . I didn’t expect to love it anywhere near as much as I did, so I’m happy to share that s2 is just as good as the first one - and not just because Jack Lowden continues to be an absolute snack. I’ve watched a LOT of TV this year, but the show that surprised me most was #SlowHorses. I didn’t expect to love it anywhere near as much as I did, so I’m happy to share that s2 is just as good as the first one - and not just because Jack Lowden continues to be an absolute snack. https://t.co/yn6lGCkuJI

The director of Slow Horses, James Hawes, spoke with Deadline and said that he was relieved that the show got positive feedback from the audience. He said that it was astonishing to see the number of people who enjoyed the series and the global reach it had. He noted that he has been getting reviews from people across the world about the series.

As mentioned earlier, the first two episodes of the series are already streaming on Apple TV+ and the rest will be released every Friday.

