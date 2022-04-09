All the Old Knives ending explained: Should Henry trust Celia?

The Chris Pine spy thriller All the Old Knives is now out on Amazon Prime Video and it could not get any more thrilling. Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows Henry Pelham, played by Chris Pine, as he tries to uncover which CIA mole potentially leaked information that led to the death of more than 100 people onboard Flight 127 that was taken hostage by terrorists.

Chris Pine has made his own niche in the action thriller genre and for his latest picture, All The Old Knives, he is joined by equally talented actors like Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce, who deliver effortless performances that make the spy film a thrilling and captivating watch.

What is All the Old Knives about?

All the Old Knives follows a spy who is investigating his lover for the hijacking of Flight 127 and the subsequent death of everyone on board.

The movie is broken into two timelines. In the first, we see the hijacking of Flight 127 in Austria taking place. The second timeline follows the incident eight years later, when Henry is tasked with uncovering the mole who leaked information that caused a number of deaths. His investigation brings Henry to Celia, who is now married with kids, and he asks her to provide information regarding the proceedings from eight years ago that would help him uncover the mole.

Does Celia betray Henry?

After the hijacking incident took place, Celia left the CIA to live a peaceful life. However, with Henry coming back, Celia feared that her past was catching up with her and she reached out to the CIA herself. It turns out that Ilyas, a terrorist, had apparently revealed that Henry himself was the mole.

Celia’s revelation also confirmed the information, and now with Celia’s help, the agency got Henry to the restaurant, while also placing their operatives as its staff members and guests. Henry has no clue what was happening and his wine, which he was drinking throughout the evening, was also poisoned.

As Henry nears his death, Celia confronts him and Henry reveals that he did it for her. While pursuing a lead, Celia had unknowingly come face-to-face with one of Ilyas’ subordinates. Now that the terrorist leader had ammunition for blackmail, he demanded information from Henry in exchange for Celia's safety and Henry had no choice but to comply.

In the final moments, Celia leaves the restaurant and returns to her home safely without being taken by the Treble, while Henry draws his last breath there.

Edited by Sabika