Stacy Feldman's case - A detailed case overview ahead of Dateline

The upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, The Sisterhood, explores Stacy Feldman's chilling case. The episode is set to air on Oxygen on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 3 AM ET.

Ad

On March 1, 2015, the 44-year-old mother of two was found dead in her Denver home’s shower. Her husband, Robert “Bob” Feldman, insisted it was a tragic accident, but unsettling details and inconsistencies raised suspicion of the investigators as well as Stacy's family and well-wishers.

For years, Stacy Feldman's death was labeled “undetermined.” It was only through the persistence of her sister and forensic experts that the shocking truth about her death and the role her husband Bob played in it came to light.

Ad

Trending

Stacy Feldman's death explored

Ad

Stacy Feldman was the youngest of three sisters, raised in Muncie, Indiana, who married Robert Feldman in Montreal and later settled in Denver, where they had two children. Their marriage soon became troubled, with friends and family saying that Bob was financially irresponsible, manipulative, and unfaithful. However, Stacy struggled to leave due to his threats of taking the children.

On the morning of March 1, 2015, Bob dropped the children off at synagogue for religious school. Stacy was scheduled to pick them up and take them to a Purim carnival. But she never arrived. When Bob returned home with the kids around 3 PM, he claimed he heard the shower running and found Stacy unconscious inside.

Ad

He called 911 in a frantic plea for help, but paramedics could not revive her. At the scene, Detective Randy Denison noted nothing obvious to indicate foul play. But one detail from the scene that seemed out of the ordinary was that Stacy was wearing a dress watch, which one wouldn’t normally wear into a shower.

Suspicions arose regarding Stacy's death

Following her death, Stacy’s family grew increasingly suspicious, especially after learning Bob quickly cashed in a $750,000 life insurance policy. At Stacy’s funeral, her sister Susan felt a strong sense that something wasn’t right.

Ad

Bob told investigators that Stacy had consumed a marijuana edible the night before, which may have contributed to her death. However, her body bore bruises and abrasions, and two fentanyl patches were noted. Toxicology revealed that no fentanyl or marijuana was present in her system.

Stacy Feldman's death ruled as homicide (Image via Getty)

Moreover, the shower scene seemed staged. While some items were knocked over, others remained in place perfectly. Bob’s claim that he pulled Stacy out of the shower conflicted with the dry bathroom floor. Additionally, his timeline of the day also shifted. Initially, he said he had not returned home before 3 PM, but later he admitted stopping by to clean the garage.

Ad

The arrest of Bob

A major break in the case came when Susan McBride, a woman who met Bob on Tinder, contacted police. She revealed she had warned Stacy via email about Bob’s cheating the very day Stacy died. Stacy phoned McBride that day, and hours later, she was dead. McBride, horrified by the coincidence, contacted police months later, convinced Bob killed his wife to prevent her from leaving him.

Ad

Stacy Feldman's sister also enlisted the help of Dr. Bill Smock, a forensic expert, who reviewed autopsy photos and reports. He concluded Stacy had been suffocated. Injuries to her mouth and nose, petechiae in her eyes, and more than 80 bruises and abrasions indicated she had been restrained and smothered. He also theorized that her killer pinned her arms with his knees while covering her nose and mouth until she suffocated.

With Smock’s findings, prosecutors charged Bob Feldman with first-degree murder in 2018. The trial began in 2022. Testimony from Stacy’s sister, her friends, and McBride painted a picture of infidelity, manipulation, and financial control. The jury found Robert Feldman guilty of murdering his wife, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ad

The case of Stacy Feldman is explored on the Dateline episode, The Sisterhood, which is set to drop on Oxygen on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 3 AM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More