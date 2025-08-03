[WATCH] Uncle Howdy sacrifices himself as he is destroyed by 35-year-old star at SummerSlam 2025

Uncle Howdy and everyone under the sun were involved in the TLC Tag Team Title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the man many know as Bo Dallas had to make a huge sacrifice, as he was destroyed at the show.The SummerSlam TLC Tag Team Title match was chaos, pandemonium, and every synonym out there. The SmackDown tag team division went to war as the Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks looked to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship with the odds stacked against them.In the final moments of the match, Uncle Howdy found himself tangled with Andrade and Rey Fenix. The 35-year-old Andrade sent the Wyatt Sicks leader into another realm after hitting the most brutal sunset-flip powerbomb you'll see in a while:Howdy was also responsible for a lot of destruction in the match. The involvement of Bo Dallas and the latter taking a massive ladder bump played into the finish of the match, where Joe Gacy ascended the ladder while Dexter Lumis held the fort down to ensure that no team could interfere.As a result, the Wyatt Sicks are still the WWE Tag Team Champions.After the match, Howdy looked vindicated for the sacrifice he went through.