[WATCH] Uncle Howdy sacrifices himself as he is destroyed by 35-year-old star at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:26 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Uncle Howdy and everyone under the sun were involved in the TLC Tag Team Title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the man many know as Bo Dallas had to make a huge sacrifice, as he was destroyed at the show.

The SummerSlam TLC Tag Team Title match was chaos, pandemonium, and every synonym out there. The SmackDown tag team division went to war as the Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks looked to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship with the odds stacked against them.

In the final moments of the match, Uncle Howdy found himself tangled with Andrade and Rey Fenix. The 35-year-old Andrade sent the Wyatt Sicks leader into another realm after hitting the most brutal sunset-flip powerbomb you'll see in a while:

Howdy was also responsible for a lot of destruction in the match. The involvement of Bo Dallas and the latter taking a massive ladder bump played into the finish of the match, where Joe Gacy ascended the ladder while Dexter Lumis held the fort down to ensure that no team could interfere.

As a result, the Wyatt Sicks are still the WWE Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Howdy looked vindicated for the sacrifice he went through.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

