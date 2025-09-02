How to watch Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence? Streaming details, explored

A new four-part documentary titled Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence premiered yesterday on Investigation Discovery and HBO Max. The docuseries follows Jodi Hildebrandt's rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions programme, and how that programme led her to vlogger Ruby Franke, laying the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.The series premiered with its first two episodes on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 9 PM ET on Investigation Discovery (ID). The following two episodes will be released today. It is available to stream on ID and HBO Max, as well as other video-on-demand platforms. Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence- streaming details explored Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence premiered yesterday on Investigation Discovery. For those who missed the premiere, the episodes can also be streamed online. It is available with the Disney+/Hulu/HBO Max Bundle, which comes for $16.99 per month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series can also be watched live and on demand using streaming services like Philo and DirecTV, for which free trials are also available. Philo has a 7-day free trial, and its subscription costs $28 per month. It comes with over seventy channels. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial and comes for a subscription of $34.99 per month. Viewers can also stream the series on Sling, which costs $45.99 per month, and there is no free trial option. What is Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence about?The synopsis of Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, as per Hulu, reads: &quot;Mom vlogger Ruby Franke and rogue therapist Jodi Hildebrandt preach discipline — and yet behind closed doors, their teachings fuel a cult-like system of control, isolation and abuse. When a child escapes, the truth unravels and echoes beyond prison walls.&quot;The docuseries delves into the partnership between Jodi Hildebrand and her business partner, Ruby Franke, who first rose to fame in 2015 with her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, which she started with her ex-husband, Kevin Franke. Who are Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt?Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were once influential figures on social media, but their reputations collapsed in 2023 after shocking revelations of child abuse. Ruby Franke gained prominence in 2015 with her YouTube channel 8 Passengers, where she shared her daily life with her husband and six children. Investigation Discovery Hosts Screening And Roundtable Conversation For &quot;Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult Of Sin And Influence&quot; - Source: GettyThe channel amassed millions of followers, but over time, viewers started criticising Ruby's parenting style. Ruby frequently punished her children by making them sleep on beanbags or withholding food, which eventually drew increasing concern from child welfare advocates.Jodi Hildebrandt was a licensed therapist and founder of the ConneXions program. She presented herself as a moral and spiritual guide within the Mormon community, and through her program, she promoted rigid ideas about sin, obedience, and control. She attracted a lot of followers who believed she could “fix” personal or family problems. Jodi and Ruby later partnered together for a project called Moms of Truth, where their authoritarian teachings intensified. Following their tie-up, Ruby divorced her husband and began living with Jodi and her children. In August 2023, their abusive patterns came to light when Ruby’s 12-year-old son escaped Jodi’s home and contacted authorities. He revealed that he and his sister had been starved, bound, and tortured by their mother, Ruby, and Jodi. Following investigations, both women were arrested. They pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and received prison sentences ranging from four to 30 years.Watch this space for more updates on Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence.