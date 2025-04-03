How to watch Street Outlaws: Locals Only season 2? All viewing options explored 

The racing season is back with the Street Outlaws: Locals Only Season 2 and it is set to bring back the battle for glory. Automotive enthusiasts all over the US have a reason to be glued to their screens as the second season of Locals Only brings back the dynamic duo of Farmtruck and AZN.

Street Outlaws: Locals Only Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Fans can watch for free with a 7-day free trial on Philo, or DirecTV Stream, Discovery+ and the Discovery GO app with user credentials.

The official synopsis of the second season reads,

"In Ohio, eight local drivers compete for $5K and the winner gets a chance to race OKC Street Outlaw Jeff Lutz. But Jeff might not have this one in the bag."

How to stream Street Outlaws: Locals Only at home?

The second season of Street Outlaws: Locals Only brings back Farmtruck and AZN as they traverse through the United States of America to find some of the best local drivers. A single elimination round determines the drivers who make it to The List and a general grudge racing format keeps the action quotient of the show high.

The second season of Street Outlaws: Locals Only is available for streaming on Discovery which is hosted on multiple platforms. Philo offers viewing options at $28/month along with a 7-day free trial period. Fans may also tune into DirecTV Stream for the newest episodes. The subscription offered for DirecTV is priced at $34.99 per month besides a 5-day trial period. Philo offers viewers an option to subscribe to 70+ channels while DirecTV offers viewers to choose from 75+ channels.

Street Outlaws is also available for viewing on Sling at $45.99 per month. One can stream Sling on multiple devices such as Apple Play, iOS, Fire TV, Xbox, and Chromecast. Alternatively, viewers can also watch the episodes on Discovery+ in addition to the Discovery GO app with a subscription. Sling is currently offering an ongoing offer wherein they are allowing a discount on half of the first month's subscription.

The remaining episodes drop every week on Discovery every Tuesday.

What is Street Outlaws: Locals Only all about?

The hosts of the popular racing show, Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Farmtruck, and AZN go on a search for top local driving stars from Idaho to New Hampshire and Texas to Pennsylvania. Their first episode of the second season titled Don’t Knock Doc reads,

“OH boasts some seriously fast small tire racers; with the recent loss of a friend, one is racing for a cause; Doc tries to negotiate himself a good race.”

The mission is to identify and pick out the fastest local small-tire racer to represent them among other big names in a single-elimination tournament. The winner of each regional competition wins a prize of $5,000. An additional advantage is that the winner can challenge any previous Street Outlaws from the No Prep Kings series for another $5,000 reward.

The hosts bring the authentic experience of the racing culture onto the television sets. Street Outlaws blends the personal stories of Farmtruck and AZN with the compelling narrative of the show.

Catch all the new action as the second season of Street Outlaws: Locals Only streams on Discovery.

