Happy Face episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Happy Face Episode 5, 'Don't Dream,' which premieres on Thursday, April 10, 2025, only on Paramount+. As the show delves deeper into Melissa Moore's battle to face her serial killer father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, audiences can anticipate tense turns and heart-wrenching revelations.

With more riding on it than ever before, this episode guarantees to heighten the battle against time as Melissa digs up pivotal evidence and deals with the eerie hangover of her father's crimes.

Release date and time of Happy Face Episode 5

Happy Face Episode 5 will be out on April 10, 2025, at midnight PT. This episode can be streamed on Paramount+, the only platform hosting this series. Here is a table of release times for Episode 5 in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) April 10, 12 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) April 10, 1 a.m. Central Time (CT) April 10, 2 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) April 10, 3 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) April 10, 8 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 3, 9 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) April 10, 12:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 10, 5 p.m.

Where to watch Happy Face Episode 5?

Happy Face is available to stream on Paramount+. For users who were not subscribers of the platform in the past, there is a free trial that lasts seven days and allows new users to stream the show without paying anything initially. After the free trial expires, users can choose to keep a paid subscription or cancel it.

What happened in Happy Face Episode 4?

In Happy Face Episode 4, titled, 'Controlled Burn,' Melissa and Ivy go to visit Melissa's estranged brother Shane, a firefighter. They are taken aback when a woman named Gillian, claiming to be Keith's girlfriend, answers the door. Tension arises between Melissa and Shane as they think about their father's previous offenses.

Melissa and Shane go on a road trip to sell a used family dresser. On their trip, Shane complains about not being able to break free from the shadow of their father. They stop to have drinks at a bar, where Melissa shares her history of abortion and confronts her former boyfriend, Brendan, who refuses responsibility.

Shane remembers a strange memory about their father's visit to Texas, which suggests that he was a killer there. The series concludes with Melissa visiting Keith in jail, calling it their last encounter.

She confronts him regarding her trauma and blames Brendan for the r*pe. Keith responds with a chilling revelation—a potential murder weapon concealed in Shane's garage. The exchange solidifies Keith's manipulative personality, leaving Melissa shaken as she tries to move on.

What to expect from Happy Face Episode 5?

In Happy Face Episode 5, titled, 'Don't Dream,' there are expected to be some major developments:

Melissa becomes an alliance: Melissa is going to establish an unlikely partnership, bent on retrieving lost key evidence. This may see her collaborate with new characters or team up with the existing characters to learn more about her dad's offenses.

Elijah's plea deal: Elijah, a Texas death row inmate who possibly was wrongly accused of a crime committed by Keith Jesperson, will consider a plea deal. This plot twist could create major tension and ethical conflicts for Melissa as she grapples with her father's legacy and the possibility of injustice.

Hazel's investigation: Hazel, Melissa's daughter, initiates her investigation, potentially resulting in fresh revelations about her grandfather's past or the existing murder case that which she is participating. This may further deepen the family's involvement in the true crime story.

In all, Episode 5 will tend to heighten the emotional and investigative elements of the series by exploring the characters' crises and the general implications of Keith Jesperson's crimes further.

Happy Face Episode 5 will be shown on April 10. All episodes released so far are available for viewing on Paramount+.

