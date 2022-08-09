What happened to Ryan Fellows from Street Outlaws? Tributes pour in as car enthusiast dies aged 41

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows recently passed away at the age of 41 following an accident. According to a Discovery spokesperson:

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be revealed.

Fellows was filming Street Outlaws: Fastest in America when the accident happened

Ryan Fellows was involved in a car accident on August 7. He was driving a gold Nissan 240 when the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

Ryan was killed in a car accident while filming for his show (Image via ChrisLanzberg/Twitter)

Fellows was filming Street Outlaws: Fastest in America when the accident happened. All those present at the site rushed to help him, but they couldn't save him. Following his death, a GoFundMe page was launched which reported his death and stated:

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”

The page also mentioned that Fellows loved his family more than his achievements. It added that the family members now need assistance to move forward in their lives after this devastating loss.

The page aims to collect $50,000 and has accumulated around $4000 so far. Donators also expressed their grief, stating that they loved him and that he was one of the most down-to-earth guys they ever knew.

There are currently very few details available about Fellows. Although he was known for his appearances in Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, he started trending on the internet only after his recent demise.

He called himself a big drag racing guy in a video from the program in 2021 and was driving a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan. Ryan’s car almost crashed but he managed to get it under control in time. The race also featured the risks involved in his profession.

Before his death, two other racers from the show – Jonathan ‘JJ Da Boss’ and his wife Tricia Day, were almost killed in an accident. The incident happened in January 2022 and their injuries were not revealed until they began walking again in March. It was later disclosed that Tricia had to undergo surgery on her hips and Jonathan suffered some burns on his hands and face.

Netizens pay tribute on social media

Ryan Fellows has become a famous personality over the years for his appearance in Street Outlaws: Fastest in America. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Ryan Fellows, Roger Mosley, and Anne Heche...



Man, it's been a rough week for Hollywood actors who drive. Ryan Fellows, Roger Mosley, and Anne Heche...

Sad news for the @stoutlaws and @discovery family… Ryan Fellows died in an accident during a race. My condolences to his wife and 2 children. RIP

Ryan’s survivors include his wife Liz and children, Josiah and Olivia.

