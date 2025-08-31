Snapped Season 32 Episode 19 - A detailed case overview of Vanessa Cameron

Season 32, Episode 19 of Snapped takes viewers through the case of Vanessa Cameron, a young mother whose pursuit of money ended in a brutal murder. Cameron was arrested and convicted for the murder of Samuel Johnson Jr., who was Cameron’s ex-boyfriend and also the father of her child. Johnson was lured under false pretenses, kidnapped, and shot multiple times before his body was dumped. He was found dead in a San Antonio cemetery in January 2010. An investigation into his murder revealed that Cameron stood to gain $750,000 from Johnson’s life insurance policy, which prosecutors argued was the motive for the crime. Authorities also uncovered evidence that indicated that Vanessa Cameron even manipulated her sister, as well as others, into participating in a murder-for-profit scheme. As the case unfolded, witness testimony and forensic evidence revealed Cameron as a calculating figure willing to orchestrate murder for financial gain. But despite shifting stories and attempting to deflect blame, Cameron was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. The Snapped episode, which originally aired on September 3, 2023, will re-air tonight with details from the case. The discovery of Samuel Johnson's remains View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn January 17, 2010, an officer on patrol discovered a body at a San Antonio, Texas, cemetery. The deceased was later identified as 26-year-old Samuel Johnson, Jr., who had been reported missing four days earlier by his parents. The body had multiple gunshot wounds, though no shell casings or blood were found where his body was discovered. This led investigators to deduce that Johnson had been killed elsewhere and dumped at the cemetery at a later time, as per Oxygen. His car was located about forty miles from the crime scene, and the vehicle had been wiped clean of prints, except for blood marks in the trunk. This suggested that Johnson's body had been transported in it.Johnson and his relationship with Vanessa Cameron,Samuel Johnson, Jr. had been in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Cameron, with whom he shared a young son. They reportedly met in 2007, and by 2008, their child was born. In April 2009, the couple suffered a house fire, after which Cameron collected nearly $300,000 in insurance proceeds. Johnson and Cameron’s relationship deteriorated when Cameron refused to share the settlement, as per Oxygen. The couple later separated, and Johnson got engaged to Erica Hinton-Bridgeforth, who was pregnant with his child at the time of his death. A testimony that led to Cameron's arrest During the investigation, a family acquaintance, Adrienne Moates, reported receiving a phone call from Vanessa Cameron while she was visiting in Mississippi. Moates stated that Cameron told her that her sister, Susan Sutton, and Sutton’s boyfriend, B.J. Brown, accidentally killed Johnson. Vanessa Cameron charged in the murder of Samuel Johnson (Image via Getty) When the police followed up on this with Cameron, she attempted to implicate Johnson’s fiancée, Hinton-Bridgeforth. Later, she shifted the blame to her sister. When investigators finally interviewed her sister, Susan Sutton, she initially denied involvement but later confessed. Sutton alleged that Cameron had manipulated her, even withholding her medication, and pressured her to carry out the murder to secure life insurance proceeds. She also revealed that when she refused, her boyfriend, B.J. Brown, along with his cousin Lakisha Brown, carried out the killing at Vanessa Cameron’s behest.According to Oxygen, Johnson was lured to Sutton’s home under the pretense of collecting money from the fire insurance proceeds. He was then allegedly beaten, bound, gagged, and driven in the trunk of his own car to a ranch, where he was shot and killed. The evidence from the crime, which included shell casings, handcuffs, and burnt clothes, was later recovered from the ranch.The trial and sentencing On April 21, 2010, Vanessa Cameron was indicted for murder, but she pleaded not guilty. In her first trial, she was convicted and sentenced to seventy years in prison. When she appealed, the Texas Court of Appeals initially reversed the conviction because her constitutional right to a public trial had been violated during jury selection, as per Justica Law. Cameron was granted another trial, where the state presented the evidence that Cameron orchestrated the murder-for-profit scheme to collect Johnson’s life insurance, valued at $750,000. The jury convicted her and sentenced her to life imprisonment, according to Justia Law. Susan Sutton pled guilty and was given 25 years for testifying against Cameron, while Lakisha Brown, who also pled guilty, received 20 years. B.J. Brown stood trial in 2013 but was acquitted for lack of evidence.Catch more about the case tonight on Oxygen's Snapped.