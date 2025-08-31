  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Snapped Season 32 Episode 19 - A detailed case overview of Vanessa Cameron

Snapped Season 32 Episode 19 - A detailed case overview of Vanessa Cameron

By Sneha Haldar
Published Aug 31, 2025 11:45 GMT
Body found in suitcase on the outskirts of Filderstadt - Source: Getty
Snapped Season 32 Episode 19 explores the case of Vanessa Cameron (Image via Getty)

Season 32, Episode 19 of Snapped takes viewers through the case of Vanessa Cameron, a young mother whose pursuit of money ended in a brutal murder. Cameron was arrested and convicted for the murder of Samuel Johnson Jr., who was Cameron’s ex-boyfriend and also the father of her child.

Ad

Johnson was lured under false pretenses, kidnapped, and shot multiple times before his body was dumped. He was found dead in a San Antonio cemetery in January 2010. An investigation into his murder revealed that Cameron stood to gain $750,000 from Johnson’s life insurance policy, which prosecutors argued was the motive for the crime.

Authorities also uncovered evidence that indicated that Vanessa Cameron even manipulated her sister, as well as others, into participating in a murder-for-profit scheme. As the case unfolded, witness testimony and forensic evidence revealed Cameron as a calculating figure willing to orchestrate murder for financial gain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But despite shifting stories and attempting to deflect blame, Cameron was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. The Snapped episode, which originally aired on September 3, 2023, will re-air tonight with details from the case.

The discovery of Samuel Johnson's remains

Ad

On January 17, 2010, an officer on patrol discovered a body at a San Antonio, Texas, cemetery. The deceased was later identified as 26-year-old Samuel Johnson, Jr., who had been reported missing four days earlier by his parents. The body had multiple gunshot wounds, though no shell casings or blood were found where his body was discovered.

This led investigators to deduce that Johnson had been killed elsewhere and dumped at the cemetery at a later time, as per Oxygen. His car was located about forty miles from the crime scene, and the vehicle had been wiped clean of prints, except for blood marks in the trunk. This suggested that Johnson's body had been transported in it.

Ad

Johnson and his relationship with Vanessa Cameron,

Samuel Johnson, Jr. had been in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Cameron, with whom he shared a young son. They reportedly met in 2007, and by 2008, their child was born. In April 2009, the couple suffered a house fire, after which Cameron collected nearly $300,000 in insurance proceeds.

Johnson and Cameron’s relationship deteriorated when Cameron refused to share the settlement, as per Oxygen. The couple later separated, and Johnson got engaged to Erica Hinton-Bridgeforth, who was pregnant with his child at the time of his death.

Ad

A testimony that led to Cameron's arrest

During the investigation, a family acquaintance, Adrienne Moates, reported receiving a phone call from Vanessa Cameron while she was visiting in Mississippi. Moates stated that Cameron told her that her sister, Susan Sutton, and Sutton’s boyfriend, B.J. Brown, accidentally killed Johnson.

Vanessa Cameron charged in the murder of Samuel Johnson (Image via Getty)
Vanessa Cameron charged in the murder of Samuel Johnson (Image via Getty)

When the police followed up on this with Cameron, she attempted to implicate Johnson’s fiancée, Hinton-Bridgeforth. Later, she shifted the blame to her sister. When investigators finally interviewed her sister, Susan Sutton, she initially denied involvement but later confessed.

Ad

Sutton alleged that Cameron had manipulated her, even withholding her medication, and pressured her to carry out the murder to secure life insurance proceeds. She also revealed that when she refused, her boyfriend, B.J. Brown, along with his cousin Lakisha Brown, carried out the killing at Vanessa Cameron’s behest.

According to Oxygen, Johnson was lured to Sutton’s home under the pretense of collecting money from the fire insurance proceeds. He was then allegedly beaten, bound, gagged, and driven in the trunk of his own car to a ranch, where he was shot and killed. The evidence from the crime, which included shell casings, handcuffs, and burnt clothes, was later recovered from the ranch.

Ad

The trial and sentencing

On April 21, 2010, Vanessa Cameron was indicted for murder, but she pleaded not guilty. In her first trial, she was convicted and sentenced to seventy years in prison. When she appealed, the Texas Court of Appeals initially reversed the conviction because her constitutional right to a public trial had been violated during jury selection, as per Justica Law.

Cameron was granted another trial, where the state presented the evidence that Cameron orchestrated the murder-for-profit scheme to collect Johnson’s life insurance, valued at $750,000. The jury convicted her and sentenced her to life imprisonment, according to Justia Law.

Ad

Susan Sutton pled guilty and was given 25 years for testifying against Cameron, while Lakisha Brown, who also pled guilty, received 20 years. B.J. Brown stood trial in 2013 but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Catch more about the case tonight on Oxygen's Snapped.

About the author
Sneha Haldar

Sneha Haldar

Twitter icon

Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.

As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.

If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.

A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sneha Haldar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications