Unknown Serial Killers of America - Season 1 Episode 4: A complete timeline of events

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1, Episode 4, explores the case of Terry Rasmussen, the man who was dubbed “The Chameleon Killer". The episode originally aired on June 8, 2025, taking viewers deep into Rasmussen’s decades-long pattern of abuse, deception, and murder.

Rasmussen was finally caught in 2002 and convicted of second-degree murder. After his arrest, eventually his trail of murders began to come to light. Unknown Serial Killers of America explores in detail Rasmussen and his crimes, and it will re-air today on Oxygen.

Unknown Serial Killers of America: Terry Rasmussen's crimes and timeline explored

Before Unknown Serial Killers of America re-airs tonight, here is a breakdown of the events leading up to Rasmussen's arrest.

The disappearance of Marlyse Honeychurch in 1978

Unknown Serial Killers of America explores Rasmussen's crimes (Image via Getty)

It all began in 1978, when 24-year-old Marlyse Honeychurch introduced her family in California to her new boyfriend, Terry Rasmussen. At that time, she had two children, Marie and Sarah.

However, following a tense family argument around Thanksgiving, Honeychurch left with Rasmussen and was never heard from again. Police believed that she died one to two years later. Her family tried to find her but were unsuccessful.

Terry Rasmussen and his relationship with Denise Beaudin in 1981

In 1981, Terry Rasmussen surfaced again in New Hampshire under the alias “Bob Evans.” At the time, he was living with 23-year-old Denise Beaudin and her infant daughter, Dawn. But she and her child vanished without a trace soon after that.

A shocking discovery was made in 1985

In November 1985, hunters stumbled across a 55-gallon drum in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, New Hampshire. Inside, police found the decomposed remains of an adult woman and a young girl, both wrapped in plastic.

Initially, the case was tagged as an isolated homicide, but fifteen years later, in 2000, a second barrel was discovered in the region with the remains of two more young girls.

Some headway could be made in 2002

The case remained cold until 2002, when Rasmussen reemerged in California under another alias, “Larry Vanner.” In September 2002, Eunsoon Jun, a 44-year-old chemist living in Contra Costa County, was reported missing. Jun had recently married Vanner, who offered conflicting stories about her disappearance to authorities.

As ABC reported, detectives grew suspicious and searched his home, where they found Jun’s dismembered, mummified body buried under hundreds of pounds of cat litter in the garage. Vanner was arrested and convicted of second-degree murder in 2003, finally bringing him into custody after years of eluding authorities.

2015-2019: Genetic testing linked Rasmussen's to all the crimes

Once in prison, investigators finally began to uncover Rasmussen's many false identities. They discovered that he lived under the name of Gordon Jensen in a California RV park with a little girl he claimed was his daughter, Lisa.

When Lisa was placed in foster care, she disclosed sexual abuse, and years later, DNA testing proved she was not related to Jensen. In 2015, genetic genealogy led to the identification of Lisa as Dawn Beaudin, Denise Beaudin’s missing daughter. This revelation linked Rasmussen to Denise’s disappearance in New Hampshire.

By 2016, forensic evidence finally tied Rasmussen directly to the Bear Brook murders, where one of the unidentified children was revealed to be his biological daughter, though her mother has never been found.

Finally, in 2019, researchers confirmed that the adult woman in Bear Brook was Marlyse Honeychurch, and the two children found with her were Marie Vaughn and Sarah McWaters, solving one of New Hampshire’s most enduring mysteries.

Terry Rasmussen died in 2010 at the age of 67 while serving his prison sentence. His death was due to pulmonary issues and pneumonia. Catch more about him today on Oxygen's Unknown Serial Killers of America.

