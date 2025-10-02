Frankenstein (2025) movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac

Frankenstein is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The latest trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix film offers a closer look at Mary Shelley’s classic story. Starring Jacob Elordi as the Creature and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, the trailer shifts focus from scientist to creation. It highlights the Creature’s perspective, with Elordi narrating,
“My maker told his tale, and I will tell you mine,”
over images of storm and ruin. The film also stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, and Lars Mikkelsen. The film will premiere in select theaters on October 17, 2025, before its global release on Netflix on November 7, 2025.
The trailer shows the Creature as both fragile and imposing, a figure who embodies innocence and philosophy while also carrying the power of his violent origin. According to Netflix Tudum on October 1, 2025, del Toro said the Creature needed to feel
“like a baby, and then…like a philosopher, like a man.”
The film introduces a version of the monster pieced together from corpses of Crimean War soldiers, a soldier resurrected from a mass grave. This background shapes his path as he seeks his maker, riven with grief, anger, and memories of past lives. As the trailer closes, Elordi’s Creature warns,
“If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage.”
Frankenstein trailer and cast
The trailer released on October 1, 2025, by Netflix focuses on the Creature’s story and tone. Unlike the teaser, which emphasized Victor Frankenstein, the new trailer shifts perspective to Jacob Elordi’s monster. It opens with his voiceover, set against lightning storms and dark settings, and follows his path as he searches for his creator.
The footage highlights battlefields, laboratories, and a ship trapped in ice, echoing scenes from Mary Shelley’s novel. It also shows the Creature’s strength as he storms through gunfire, confronts Victor, and issues his warning,
The images and narration together establish the central conflict between maker and creation while withholding the full resolution of the story.
Frankenstein release date and production
The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17, 2025, before streaming globally on Netflix on November 7, 2025. As noted by House & Garden in an October 1, 2025, report filming took place across European locations, with elaborate sets, costumes, and effects that echo the period of the original text. Production designer Tamara Deverell, costumer Kate Hawley, and makeup artist Mike Hill created the gothic look of the film.
Del Toro told Tudum that this project represents a lifelong ambition and that his adaptation aims to stay faithful to Shelley’s novel. After his Oscar-winning Pinocchio (2022), Frankenstein continues his collaboration with Netflix. With post-production now nearing completion, the release marks one of del Toro’s most anticipated works to date.