"he’s going to nail it": Guillermo Del Toro explains why his Frankenstein monster is unlike any other

Guillermo Del Toro says the creature in Frankenstein is not like past versions. Guillermo Del Toro explains that the creature reflects Victor’s lifelong vision. He says the design is intentional and built to represent Victor’s dream. The result, he says, feels like a being at the start of life. These details were shared in interviews in early September.

Ad

"Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon, and if he's been dreaming about this creature for all his life, he's going to nail it. It looks like a newborn, alabaster creature. The scars are beautiful and almost aerodynamic,"

Del Toro told Entertainment Weekly on September 8, 2025. He also confirmed the film will open in theatres on October 17, 2025 and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Guillermo Del Toro on design, Elordi, and release

Guillermo del Toro speaks onstage during Netflix's "Frankenstein" North American premiere (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Guillermo Del Toro said he did not want the creature to look like an accident victim. He wanted a form that matched Victor’s precise aim. He mentioned the skin came

Ad

"from different bodies, so it has different colors all over.The hues are pale but almost translucent. It feels like a newborn soul,"

Del Toro told EW. Reports note that prosthetics and makeup were used to shape scars and skin tone. Staging in key scenes also highlights this vision. The approach was noted by audiences in Venice and Toronto. He also pointed out Jacob Elordi’s link to the role. He said Elordi once remarked,

Ad

"This creature is more me than me."

Del Toro added that Elordi used physical work and voice control to shape his performance. He said that Elordi engaged with the role in a way that felt both physical and internal. Reports show that his preparation included long sessions with the creative team to capture the balance between fragility and strength.

Guillermo Del Toro confirmed that Frankenstein will open in theatres on October 17, 2025 and begin streaming on Netflix on November 7 2025. He also spoke at Toronto and Venice festivals about the film. The film was screened to audiences at both festivals where reactions focused on the creature’s unique presence and design choices.

Ad

The release will mark the first time Del Toro brings his long-planned version of Frankenstein to screen. He has said in multiple interviews that the project has been with him for many years. He also noted that Jacob Elordi’s casting gave the production a shape that fit both the character’s height and physical bearing. Reports suggest that the collaboration between Del Toro, Elordi, and the design team was central to the creature’s final form.

The film now moves from festival previews to its wide release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More