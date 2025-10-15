Where was A House of Dynamite filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, whose credits include The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, makes a commanding return to the screen with A House of Dynamite, an electrifying political thriller.

The 2025 film tracks the panic and terror that erupts when an unknown nuclear missile is fired at the United States, compelling government leaders to make impossible decisions in mere minutes.

A House of Dynamite opened at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025, where it was a contender for the Golden Lion prior to its U.K. theatrical release on October 3 and U.S. theatrical release on October 10. It then streamed worldwide on Netflix from October 24.

Starring Idris Elba as the U.S., the film was directed by Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim, and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Tracy Letts. A House of Dynamite was primarily filmed at Cinelease Studios, located at 21 Caven Point Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, with additional scenes shot in Trenton, New Jersey.

Filming details of A House of Dynamite explored

A House of Dynamite was primarily shot at Cinelease Studios, located at 21 Caven Point Avenue, Jersey City, New Jersey, a facility capable of accommodating large productions. The studio was the hub filming location for the White House Situation Room, military command centers, and a number of sequences filmed in underground bunkers that comprise the core of the film's suspense.

The principal photography commenced in Trenton, New Jersey, in the last half of October 2024 and persisted through the winter months before concluding in December of the same year.

The production utilized heavy utilization of practical sets, real-time camera motion, and limited visual effects to retain an immediacy and realism aspect, a defining feature of Bigelow's directing style.

A House of Dynamite was financed by Netflix, Bigelow's first time collaborating with the platform and her first feature since 2017's Detroit. Cinematographer Barry Ackroyd, who also shot Captain Phillips and The Hurt Locker, was also part of the team.

What is A House of Dynamite about and who is in it?

A House of Dynamite begins on a spine-tingling note: Major Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos) and his crew at Fort Greely, Alaska, sense an unidentifiable intercontinental ballistic missile hurtling directly towards Chicago. At first written off as a glitch, the crew soon finds it to be a real threat, and they have only 18 minutes to go before impact.

In the White House, Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson) and her team rush to confirm the news and instruct the President (Idris Elba) on what to do. Anti-ballistic missiles are unable to stop the weapon, with increasing tension arising between top officials. Jake Baerington (Gabriel Basso), the Deputy National Security Advisor, calls for caution, while General Anthony Brady (Tracy Letts) insists on immediate action.

At the same time, Defense Secretary Reid Baker (Jared Harris) is confronted with his own tragedy when he learns that the target of the missile, Chicago happens to be the residence of his estranged daughter Caroline (Kaitlyn Dever). Consumed by despair, he commits suicide before the attack.

With time running out, the President is forced to choose to launch a counterattack or to hold back, aware that any misstep can start a global nuclear war.

The all-star cast of A House of Dynamite features Jonah Hauer-King as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves, a strategic advisor who helps guide the President through potential reactions; Greta Lee is Ana Park, an NSA analyst with expertise on North Korea.

Jason Clarke plays Admiral Mark Miller, a senior military adviser, A House of Dynamite also stars Moses Ingram, Brittany O'Grady, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

A House of Dynamite was released on October 10, 2025.

