When will Our Fault premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Our Fault (Spanish: Culpa Nuestra), directed by Domingo González, is the highly anticipated third and final installment of the hit Spanish romantic drama trilogy, following My Fault and Your Fault. The movie is set for a global streaming release on October 16, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The film features the returning cast led by Nicole Wallace as Noah Morán and Gabriel Guevara as Nick Leister. The returning supporting cast of the movie includes Marta Hazas and Iván Sánchez, with Fran Morcillo joining the cast as Simón, a new love interest. The plot picks up four years after the couple’s painful breakup in the previous film.
Nick and Noah are forced to face their unresolved feelings when they are suddenly reunited at Jenna and Lion's wedding. While she is focused on building her career, Nick, who is now the heir to his grandfather's business empire, suffers with his inability to forgive Noah.
Who are the main cast in Prime Video's Our Fault?
1) Nicole Wallace features as Noah Wallace
Noah Morán, portrayed by Nicole Wallace, is a main character in the Culpables trilogy. Her story begins when she's forced to move in with her mother and her new wealthy stepfather. This shift throws her life into chaos, leading her to meet her stepbrother, Nick Leister. Initially fiercely independent and rebellious, her life is quickly defined by her passionate, forbidden romance with Nick and the dangerous family secrets they uncover.
Nicole Wallace's career breakthrough came from the Movistar+ series, Skam España, in which she played Nora Grace and earned an award for themes of feminism and empowerment. The Spanish actress gained significant global recognition for her lead role as Noah in the romance film My Fault (Culpa Mía). She also appeared in the drama series Parot.
2) Gabriel Guevara features as Nick Leister
Gabriel Guevara portrays Noah Morán's stepbrother, Nick Leister. Known for his rebellious lifestyle, he's involved in illegal street racing and hides a troubled, dangerous past beneath his privileged facade. Nick and Noah have a strong, illicit romantic relationship that forces him to confront his own self-destructive tendencies and his family's secrets.
Gabriel Guevara's breakthrough role was in the popular Spanish teen series Skam España. He achieved global recognition playing Nick Leister in the film My Fault (Culpa Mía) in 2023, which became the most-watched non-English language film on Prime Video that year. The Spanish actor also played a main role in the Disney+ series From Tomorrow and the drama series HIT.
The other cast and characters of Our Fault
Listed below are all the other cast and characters in Our Fault:
- Gabriela Andrada as Sofía Zabala
- Álex Béjar as Briar
- Fran Berenguer as Ronnie
- José Gabriel Campos as Cura
- Noah Casas as Maggie
- Vianessa Castaños as Rosi
- Marta Hazas as Rafaella Leister
- Felipe Londoño as Luca
- Sergi Mateu as Andrew Leister
- Fran Morcillo as Simón
- Javier Morgade as Michael
- Jaime Ordóñez as Esteban
- Jorge Pobes
- Antonio Reyes as Jefe de Personal
- Eva Ruiz as Jenna
- Iván Sánchez as William Leister
- Celia Sastre as Periodista
- Gary Anthony Stennette as Baxwell
- Goya Toledo as Anabel
- Víctor Varona as Lion
- Mariano Venancio as Martin
Our Fault is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on October 17, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.