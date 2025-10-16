6 Gothic Horror Films to Watch if Frankenstein (2025) Gave You Chills

Frankenstein arrives in 2025 with themes that stretch across centuries. The movie revisits Mary Shelley's tale of ambition turned evil. Victor Frankenstein portrays god in his laboratory, stitching together life from death.

What emerges is a creature between other worlds, neither truly dead nor fully alive. Gothic horror thrives in the space of terror and transformation.

The genre feeds on flickering candles, crumbling castles, and questions that have no simple answers.

Frankenstein captures these elements with emotional weight and visual darkness. The film explores what happens when science crosses into forbidden space. Audiences are left watching a tragedy unfold in real time. If this movie sent shivers down their spine, their tragedy unfolded in actual time.

For viewers who were taken aback by this movie, other gothic nightmares will keep them engaged. These six movies share DNA with Frankenstein, each one offering its own journey into dread and darkness.

1) Crimson Peak (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Guillermo del Toro builds a mansion that breathes. The premise of this movie follows Edith Cushing as she marries Thomas Sharpe and moves to his decaying English estate. The home itself becomes a character, its floors and walls permeated with red clay. Ghosts drift through hallways, their warnings lost in the wind.

Edith finds that her new family harbors secrets darker than she thought. The movie shares with Frankenstein a fascination with bodies that refuse to stay underground.

Both films question what remains when innocence meets corruption. The world shifts into something unthinkable. Del Toro paints every frame with Gothic excess and operative beauty. The mansion groans under the weight of its evils. Audiences watch as love becomes a weapon and trust turns venomous.

Crimson Peak was released in 2015 and is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Woman in Black (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Arthur Kipps' travels to a remote village to settle an estate. The Woman in Black traps him in a house enveloped by eerie fog and marshland. A vengeful spirit haunts the property, appearing before every child who died in the village.

Kipps is compelled to uncover the ghost's tragic past before more lives are claimed. The movie echoes Frankenstein through themes of grief manifesting into terror and horror.

The two movies explore how loss can twist into something unrecognizable and threatening to the point where everything becomes unpredictable.

To explore how loss can twist into something unrecognizable and dangerous. The Woman in Black is a creation born from sorrow, much like Victor's monster, which originated from Victor's obsession. The film uses silence as effectively as screams. Each creak of the floorboard builds tension that refuses to release.

The Woman in Black is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Others (2001)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Grace, a single mother living with her two children in a darkened mine during World War II. The film unfolds in a house where the curtains remain drawn because sunlight could harm the children. Strange servants arrive at the door without being summoned.

As the plot progresses, footsteps echo through empty rooms at night. Grace starts to suspect that her house is haunted, but reality proves to be far more complex. The movie shares with Frankenstein an exploration of what it means to exist in a state of limbo.

Both films explore the boundary between the living and the dead.

Amenábar directs with restraint, letting fear accumulate slowly. The manor becomes a prison of complexities. Truth arrives like a blade in the final moments.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Wicker Man (1973)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Sergeant Howe, who flies to a remote Scottish island searching for a missing woman. The film portrays a community that operates according to pagan rituals and ancient rules.

Howe's investigation reveals a society that has completely rejected modern values. The island's inhabitants perform ceremonies that blur the line between sacrifice and celebration.

The movie connects to Frankenstein through its examination of the dangers of knowledge and the isolation of communities. Both narratives illustrate the consequences that occur when belief systems clash with catastrophic results. The film builds towards a conclusion that feels both shocking and inevitable. Additionally, folk songs carry chaos beneath their melodies. The island itself becomes a trap disguised as paradise.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Innocents (1961)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Miss Giddens, a single mother who accepts a position as governess for two kids at Bly Manor. The film presents a house haunted by the ghosts of former employees. The kids behave in ways that suggest corruption beyond their years.

Miss Giddens becomes convinced that supernatural forces pose a threat to her charges. The movie explores territory familiar to Frankenstein's destruction of innocence. Both films examine how adults project their obsessions and fears onto those who are vulnerable.

Jack Clayton directs this psychological precision and visual poetry. The noir cinematography transforms the manor into a landscape of doubt. Every shadow suggests something watching from multiple frames.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Nosferatu (1922)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this narrative, Count Orlok emerges from his Transylvanian castle like death provided form. The movie follows Thomas Hutter as he travels to conclude a real estate transaction with the vampire.

Orlok brings darkness and plague wherever he travels. The movie pioneered gothic horror cinema with its focus on dread and shadows. This quiet masterpiece connects to Frankenstein through themes of scientific curiosity and unnatural life encountering ancient evil. Both shows feature creations that exist outside natural law. F.W. Murnau utilizes darkness and light as opposing forces in a consistent battle. Orlok moves like a nightmare made flesh. The movie proves that terror needs no words to instil terror.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Frankenstein reminds viewers why Gothic horror endures across several generations. These six movies continue the dark tradition, each offering its own exploration of beauty and fear. Let the shadows pull them deeper into their embrace.

