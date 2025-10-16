When will Frankenstein premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same title, Frankenstein is a gothic sci-fi film releasing on October 17, 2025, for a limited theatrical run. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, and Jacob Elordi as The Creature (the Monster). The cast also includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Christoph Waltz as Harlander, and Charles Dance, among others.

The plot follows Victor Frankenstein, a scientist obsessed with overcoming death, who succeeds in creating a living being from scavenged body parts. Disgusted by the monstrous appearance of his creation, Victor abandons him. The story then focuses on the tragic fallout as the Creature seeks belonging, leading to a path of vengeance for both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein trailer, plot details, Netflix release and more

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. Del Toro has stated the film is not a typical horror movie, but rather a profoundly emotional and existential story about fathers and sons. It is set in the Victorian era (1857). Following the film's limited theatrical run, it will be released globally on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

The film follows Dr Victor Frankenstein, whose obsession with creating life leads him to build a creature from assembled body parts. However, disgusted by his own creation, the obsessed scientist abandons it which then triggers the plot on the intelligent but tormented Creature's journey to find belonging, and the devastating cycle of rejection and revenge between creator and creation.

Who is playing Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's gothic science fiction drama?

Oscar Isaac at the Frankenstein Gala at 69th BFI London Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Oscar Isaac is playing the titular character in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming sci-fi film. He is renowned for his versatile, intense performances across film and television. The American actor's most famous roles include the struggling folk singer in Inside Llewyn Davis, the charismatic pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

He also played the tortured protagonist in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, and Duke Leto Atreides in Dune. He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero. In 2017, Isaac was named one of the best actor of his generation.

Who is playing the Creature in Frankenstein?

Jacob Elordi at Frankenstein Headline Gala (Image via Getty)

Jacob Elordi is portraying the Creature in the upcoming film. Elordi's acting career began with the Australian film Swinging Safari in 2018. However, he gained widespread fame the same year as the romantic lead Noah Flynn in Netflix’s hit teen movie, The Kissing Booth.

He then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the deeply troubled, sociopathic high school jock Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria (2019 - present). The Autralian actor also featured in two of his most high-profile roles: Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and the charming, wealthy Felix Catton in the dark comedy Saltburn (both 2023).

Other cast featuring in Frankenstein

Frankenstein (Image via Netflix)

Listed below are additional cast and characters in the film:

Christoph Waltz as Harlander

Mia Goth as Elizabeth/Claire Frankenstein

Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein

Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein

David Bradley as Blind Man

Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson

Christian Convery as Young Victor Frankenstein

Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Chief Officer Larsen

Kyle Gatehouse as Young Hunter

Lauren Collins as Hunter's Wife

Sofia Galasso as Anna-Maria

Joachim Fjelstrup as Dr. Udsen

Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe

Peter Millard as Professor Stokeld

Peter MacNeill as Professor Maurus

Burn Gorman as Executioner

Sean Sullivan as Old Hunter #1

Stuart Hughes as Old Hunter #2

Gord Rand as Silversmith

Kenton Craig as Harlander's Butler

Val Ovtcharov as Outpost Clerk

Anders Yates as Torfussen

Adam Brown as Prisoner #1

Santiago Segura as Prisoner #2

Shian Denovan as Nymph

Mark Steger as Spinal Corpse

Rafe Harwood as Young William Frankenstein

Gregory Mann as Head Urchin

Roberto Campanella as Dark Angel

Rebecca Lawson-Turner as Woman in Confessional

Warren Albert as Professor Kugelmann

Kim Morgan as Guest at Wedding and Bistro

