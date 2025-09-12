7 Mark Ruffalo movies and shows to watch if you love him in HBO’s ‘Task’

Known for his work in film, television, and theater, Mark Ruffalo is an accomplished American actor. He gained early recognition with This Is Our Youth (1996) and You Can Count on Me (2000), followed by roles in 13 Going on 30, Zodiac, and Shutter Island.

In 2006, he earned a Tony nomination for Awake and Sing! and later gained global fame as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with The Avengers (2012).

In 2025, Ruffalo stars in HBO’s Task, a crime drama created by Brad Ingelsby. He plays Tom Brandis, a Philadelphia FBI agent and former priest drawn back into the field after a personal loss, leading a task force to track down a violent robber posing as an ordinary family man.

Here is a list of seven Mark Ruffalo movies and shows to watch if you love him in HBO’s Task.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Zodiac, and 6 other Mark Ruffalo movies and shows to watch if you love him in HBO’s Task

1) Spotlight

Mark Ruffalo plays Michael Rezendes in Spotlight (Image via Apple TV+)

Spotlight (2015) is a biographical drama centered on The Boston Globe’s investigative “Spotlight” team as they uncover a systemic cover-up of abuse within the Catholic Church. Based on true events, the film showcases the critical role of journalism in holding institutions accountable.

Mark Ruffalo plays Michael Rezendes, one of the lead reporters on the team. His performance captures the relentless drive and emotional toll of pursuing the truth against powerful opposition.

Ruffalo’s portrayal earned him widespread acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

2) Foxcatcher

Mark Ruffalo plays Dave Schultz in Foxcatcher(Image via Apple TV+)

Foxcatcher (2014) is a psychological drama and true-crime sports film that delves into the unsettling relationship between Olympic athletes and a wealthy sponsor.

Inspired by real events, the story follows Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz as he is recruited by millionaire John du Pont to train for future competitions, setting off a chain of events marked by manipulation and tragedy.

Mark Ruffalo plays Dave Schultz, Mark’s older brother and fellow Olympic gold medalist. As the calm, grounded counterpart to the escalating tension between Mark and du Pont, Ruffalo earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

3) Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo plays Duncan Wedderburn in Poor Things (Image via Apple TV+)

Poor Things (2023) is a visually inventive film set in an alternate Victorian London, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The story follows Bella Baxter, a woman reanimated by an unconventional scientist, as she explores the world with a childlike sense of wonder and an unfiltered hunger for freedom and experience.

Mark Ruffalo plays Duncan Wedderburn, a flamboyant and morally ambiguous lawyer who becomes entangled in Bella’s journey. In a role that contrasts with his more grounded performances, Ruffalo leans into the film’s absurdity with flair.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu

4) Zodiac

Mark Ruffalo plays Inspector Dave Toschi in Zodiac (Image via Apple TV+)

Zodiac (2007) is a mystery thriller directed by David Fincher, based on real events surrounding the hunt for the elusive Zodiac killer in the late 1960s and 70s. The film follows journalists, detectives, and a cartoonist who become consumed by the case as it spans years without resolution.

The story combines investigative detail and psychological tension, examining how obsession can shape and ultimately unravel those in pursuit of the truth.

Mark Ruffalo plays Inspector Dave Toschi, one of the lead investigators on the case. His portrayal balances intensity with frustration as he faces mounting pressure and public scrutiny.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+

5) I know this much is true

I Know This Much Is True is a drama miniseries based on Wally Lamb’s novel (Image via Apple TV+)

I Know This Much Is True (2020) is a miniseries based on Wally Lamb’s novel, exploring themes of mental illness and family trauma.

Set in early 1990s Connecticut, the story follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his identical twin brother Thomas, who has paranoid schizophrenia. As Dominick fights to protect Thomas from an unforgiving mental health system, he is also forced to confront the pain and secrets of their shared past.

Mark Ruffalo delivers a performance in the dual roles of Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. His portrayal of the twins, one emotionally burdened and the other mentally ill, is human.

Ruffalo’s acting earned him critical acclaim, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award, and stands as one of the most memorable performances of his career.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu

6) 13 Going on 30

Mark Ruffalo plays Matty Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30 (Image via Apple TV+)

13 Going on 30 (2004) is a fantasy romantic comedy about a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self living in 2004.

Now a successful fashion editor, she faces the glamorous but complicated adult world she thought she wanted. As she adjusts to her new life, she begins to question who she has become and what truly matters, with themes of growing up, second chances, and staying true to yourself.

Mark Ruffalo plays Matty Flamhaff, the girl’s best friend and neighbor who has secretly loved her for years. His grounded presence serves as an anchor during her whirlwind transformation and emphasizes the importance of friendship in her journey.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

7) The Normal Heart

The Normal Heart a drama about the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City (Image via Apple TV+)

The Normal Heart (2014) is a drama about the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City. Mark Ruffalo stars as Ned Weeks, a passionate writer and activist who founds an HIV advocacy group.

Ned’s outspoken, confrontational style often clashes with his friends and colleagues, including his closeted lover Felix, as they all work to raise awareness and fight for justice amid fear and government neglect.

Set in the early 1980s, the film follows Ned and a group of activists as they battle stigma and personal sacrifice to bring attention to a mysterious illness devastating the gay community. Based on Larry Kramer’s play, it captures the urgency and heartbreak of a pivotal moment in history.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

Viewers can catch Mark Ruffalo in Task, streaming now on HBO Max.

