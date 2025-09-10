From dialect to weight gain, Mark Ruffalo undergoes a striking transformation for his role in Task season 1

Mark Ruffalo faces inner turmoil and the dangers of handling intense robbery cases as an FBI agent in Task season 1. Based in the same Delaware County where the Mare of Easttown series is set, the new show brings a unique set of characters and a fresh storyline for the global audience.

FBI Agent Tom, played by Ruffalo, gets assigned to lead a team to look into the puzzling house invasion robberies happening in his region. The audience learns that a simple family-loving guy, Robbie, and his team are behind the deeds. The tense situation between the authorities and the culprits, along with each character's individual struggles, is followed in the series.

One of the highlights of the show is Mark Ruffalo's striking transformation to fit his character. From the special dialect that connects him to the setting to his physical look, Ruffalo's avatar in the show adds uniqueness to the show.

Mark Ruffalo learnt the Delco accent for Task season 1

A still from the series (Image via HBO)

FBI Agent Tom has a lot on his plate in Task season 1. From grieving his deceased wife to solving the robbery case at hand, the character's unique personality fits all that is happening to him in the story. Stepping into his shoes, actor Mark Ruffalo had a lot to prepare to play the character on the show.

One of the most striking parts of his role is the accent that is specific to Delaware County, a.k.a. Delco. Talking about the accent, Mark Ruffalo spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said:

"There's nothing like it. It's like the north meets the south, with a mid-Atlantic, it's the craziest dialect I've ever heard."

The actor, who was born in Wisconsin, also shared more about the dialect and his experience with it in an interview with USA Today. He mentioned:

"I kept wanting to slip into Wisconsin or New York. The accent is specific and so weird and so idiosyncratic. It's like the South meets Baltimore, with a little Italian and Irish accents sprinkled in."

Mastering the distinct dialect was difficult, but Mark Ruffalo achieved it with the help of the dialect coach Susanne Sulby. Elaborating on his interaction with the coach, Ruffalo shared with Entertainment Weekly:

"She comes from that tradition, and she was an amazing dialect coach. She worked with everybody, and spent hours and hours and hours with us. She was with us every day on set. She really helped create that world in an auditory sort of way."

Mark Ruffalo used enlargement augmentation for weight gain in Task season 1

A still from the series (Image via HBO)

Ruffalo's character from the series, Tom Brandis, is shown mourning the loss of his wife. With his grief leading to habits like heavy drinking, the physical effects of it had to be aptly portrayed in the character's look.

Mark Ruffalo managed to bring out the shaken state of Tom through weight gain. In an interview with USA Today, the creator of the series, Brad Ingelsby, shared how the actor decided on such a look for his character. Reasoning out such a physical transformation, said:

"We wanted to lean into the tragedy aftermath. The anchor of the family is gone. As parent and in terms of what he's eating and drinking, Tom is adrift."

Mark Ruffalo made use of enlargement augmentation, or padded prosthetics, to bring out the desired weight for his character in Task season 1. This made him gain around 30-40 pounds for his role. The costume designers of the series worked with a prosthetic baby bump and customised it to replicate the physical look suited to Tom Brandis' condition in the show. Additionally, Ruffalo also kept a bearded look to further add an unkempt touch to his look for the character.

These preparations hint at the efforts of Mark Ruffalo and the team to add authenticity to his character. From visual touches to intense scenes, the team has attempted to bring a lot for the viewers to witness in Task season 1.

