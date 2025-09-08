Task season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Task season 1 began its run on HBO on September 7, 2025, introducing a new crime drama set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the series explores the overlap between law enforcement and criminal activity through multiple character-driven storylines.

Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent Tom Brandis, while Tom Pelphrey plays Robbie Prendergrast, a local garbage collector who gets involved in crime. Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Alison Oliver, and Fabien Frankel are also in the cast. They all tell stories about both professional and personal problems.

Set in Pennsylvania, the show combines regional detail with an exploration of FBI operations and criminal networks.

Who plays who in Task season 1?

Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

Mark Ruffalo stars as Tom Brandis

Mark Ruffalo, known globally for portraying Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays Tom Brandis, an FBI agent who is forced to lead a task force while navigating personal tragedy. His character balances grief, fatherhood, and responsibility as the investigation deepens.

Ruffalo’s career spans decades, with acclaimed roles in Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and I Know This Much Is True.

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast

Tom Pelphrey stars as Robbie Prendergrast

Tom Pelphrey, recognized for his performances in Ozark and Iron Fist, portrays Robbie, a single father left to raise his children after his wife’s departure. He turns to crime by targeting drug houses through his work as a garbage collector. Robbie’s actions drive the core conflict of Task season 1.

Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast

Emilia Jones stars as Maeve Prendergrast

Emilia Jones, best known for her role in CODA, plays Maeve, Robbie’s niece, who shoulders family responsibilities after the death of her father and the absence of Robbie’s wife. Maeve’s character balances maturity and sacrifice at a young age, adding depth to the family dynamic.

Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward

Raúl Castillo stars as Cliff Broward

Raúl Castillo, noted for his work in HBO’s Looking and films like We the Animals and Smile 2, portrays Cliff, Robbie’s loyal friend and coworker. Cliff becomes Robbie’s accomplice in the break-ins, highlighting how loyalty blurs moral boundaries.

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton

Thuso Mbedu stars as Aleah Clinton

Thuso Mbedu, acclaimed for her performances in The Underground Railroad and The Woman King, plays Aleah, a focused and detail-oriented agent on Tom’s task force. Her character’s precision contrasts with the chaos of her colleagues.

Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover

Alison Oliver stars as Lizzie Stover

Alison Oliver, who debuted in Conversations with Friends and appeared in Saltburn, plays Lizzie, another task force member. Lizzie is messy and unpredictable, yet her compassion adds complexity to the team dynamic.

Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso

Fabien Frankel stars as Anthony Grasso

Fabien Frankel, known for House of the Dragon, plays Anthony, the most assertive and skilled agent in the group. Anthony’s confidence often clashes with his teammates, adding tension within the force.

Task season 1 supporting cast and characters

The cast of Task season 1

Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis - Tom’s daughter, known from New Amsterdam and Chicago P.D.

Owen Teague as Peaches - Robbie’s associate, seen in It and It Chapter Two.

Phoebe Fox as Sara - Appears in The Great and The Woman in Black 2.

Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges - Known from Casino Royale and Black Panther.

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty - Tom’s FBI superior, known from The Goonies and Raising Hope.

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis - Tom’s late wife, remembered for The Killing and Hanna.

What is Task season 1 all about?

In season 1 of Task, FBI agent Tom Brandis investigates a series of violent robberies linked to Robbie Prendergrast, a garbage collector struggling to support his family following a personal loss. Tom is in charge of a group of new agents, but Robbie's desperate decisions make things worse for everyone involved.

Set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the series shows the problems and moral choices that working-class people face. It shows how Tom's role as a father and his job as a police officer are both important. Robbie's story looks at how crime and poverty are related. The season consists of seven episodes.

Where is Task season 1 streaming online?

Task season 1 premieres on HBO and streams on Max, beginning Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The limited series runs for seven episodes, airing weekly. With its blend of family drama and crime investigation, the show adds another compelling chapter to HBO’s lineup of character-driven dramas.

To follow the story as it develops, tune in weekly on HBO or stream on Max.

