The Unbreakable Boy: What is Austin LeRette's disability in the film?

The Unbreakable Boy, released on February 21, 2025, is a biographical drama that portrays the struggles and victories of Austin LeRette. Based on Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory's book The Unbreakable Boy: A Father's Fear, Son's Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love.

The director of The Unbreakable Boy, Jon Gunn, presents how Austin faces difficulties due to his disabilities as well as how he adapts to them. The story of the film focuses on Austin, a boy living with two disorders: autism and osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease).

Despite their challenges, his father, Scott LeRette, makes every effort to keep Austin happy and discover delight in every step of their life. The family discovers how to negotiate the complexity of these diseases with love and will along their path.

A realistic portrayal of Austin's disabilities in The Unbreakable Boy lets viewers understand how autism and brittle bone disease affect not only the person but also the people close by. This investigation of the challenges experienced by persons with several disabilities emphasizes the need for acceptance and the force of pure love.

Looking into the depth of the diseases Austin LeRette has in The Unbreakable Boy

What is autism?

Difficulties with social communication and repeating behaviors define the neurodevelopmental condition known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

As studies state,

"Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder, is a broad range of conditions that affect communication and behavior, usually appearing by age 2. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that autism affects 1 in 36 children."

Studies show that ASD can show early in life and usually be found in newborns who show delayed speech or social interaction trouble. Early indicators might be poor eye contact, little social interaction, and repeated hand-flapping.

ASD's causes are complicated; studies point to a mix of environmental and genetic elements affecting its emergence. It is crucial to underline that no one test can identify autism, and the causes are not completely known.

Though no cure for the condition exists right now, treatment usually consists of behavioral therapy meant to increase communication and social skills.

What is Brittle Bone disease?

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), another name for brittle bone disease, is a genetic disorder that makes bones weak and more likely to break. Studies show that OI is caused by a problem in the gene that makes collagen, a protein that is needed for strong bones. People with this defect have bones that break easily, and often with little damage.

The severity of OI symptoms varies, from mild forms with few fractures to severe types where fractures can happen often, even while the baby is still in the womb.

Short stature, blue sclera (the white part of the eye), and skin that bruises easily are all common signs. In the worst cases of OI, complications like broken ribs and skulls can be so bad that they can kill the person.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Looking into the root causes

Expand Tweet

Studies mention that OI is usually passed down from one or both parents who have a mutated gene for making collagen. This gene change stops the production of type I collagen, which is important for keeping bones strong.

As a result of not making enough collagen or not making it correctly, bones become weak and easily break.

In some cases, OI is caused by a new mutation in the gene that causes it. This means that parents may not be able to pass the disease on to their child. Families with a history of OI are often told to get genetic counseling to learn about how the disease is passed down and what risks might be involved.

Symptoms of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

The Unbreakable Boy (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Depending on how bad the OI is, the symptoms can be very different. People with milder cases may only break a few bones in their lifetime, while people with more severe cases may break a lot of bones in small accidents.

According to studies, common signs include long bones that don't form properly or bow, being easily bruised, and having weak muscles. Additionally, people with OI might have a unique facial shape, like a triangular face or a rib cage that looks like a barrel.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Is it curable?

OI cannot be cured, but several treatments are accessible to control the symptoms and lower the frequency of fractures. Modern research focuses mostly on therapies including gene therapy, stem cells, and bone marrow transplantation.

While stem cells help rebuild healthy collagen generation in bones, bone marrow transplantation has shown promise in increasing bone strength and lowering fractures. Though still in the experimental stage, gene therapy might be an option to fix the genetic mutation-generating OI.

The Unbreakable Boy has received a 5.5 rating on IMDb.

