The Wedding Banquet: Full list of cast explored

The Wedding Banquet is an upcoming rom-com movie scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025. The film, which is based on the 1993 movie of the same name by Ang Lee, Neil Peng, and James Schamus, premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film is directed by Andrew Ahn.

Ad

It tells of Min, a closeted Korean, entering into a pact with his lesbian friend Angela. Payment for an IVF treatment in return for a green-card wedding. But issues arise when Min's orthodox and traditional grandmother finds herself in the United States, demanding a proper Korean wedding.

The cast of The Wedding Banquet includes Han Gi-Chan, Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran, among other actors.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

The Wedding Banquet: List of cast and characters

Ad

Trending

Han Gi-chan as Min

Han Gi-chan as Min (Image via Instagram/@han_gi_chan)

Min is a closeted Korean art teacher whose American visa is about to expire. Since he cannot marry his boyfriend, he makes a proposal of convenience to his flatmate Angela. This decision sets off a chain reaction when Min's grandmother arrives with wedding plans in mind.

Ad

Han Gi-chan is a South Korean actor best known for his breakout role in the series Where Your Eyes Linger. He has also appeared in other TV series such as Dare to Love Me and Ocean Likes Me. The Wedding Banquet is his first major film project.

Bowen Yang as Chris

Bowen Yang as Chris (Image via Instagram/@fayedunaway)

Chris is Min's boyfriend, who is afraid of commitment. His character adds humor and depth to the storyline of The Wedding Banquet.

Ad

Bowen Yang is an American actor, comedian, and writer. Yang is a nominee for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in SNL (Saturday Night Live). He has been featured in rom-coms like Bros and Fire Island. He has also appeared in TV series' such as Ziwe, The Other Two, and Girls5Eva.

Kelly Marie Tran as Angela

Kelly Marie Tran as Angela (Image via YouTube/ Bleecker Street)

Angela is Min's housemate, who is currently in a bad financial position after her failed IVF treatment alongside her partner, Lee. She agrees to Min's marriage proposal since he is willing to fund another IVF attempt.

Ad

Kelly Marie Tran is an American actress known for her breakout role as Rose Tico in the Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. She has also voiced characters for the animated films Raya and the Last Dragon and The Croods: A New Age.

Lily Gladstone as Lee

Lily Gladstone as Lee (Image via YouTube/Golden Globes)

Lee is Angela's partner, who lives with her in a mortgaged house in Seattle. She also navigates themes of love and identity throughout the movie.

Ad

Lily Gladstone earned critical acclaim for her role as Mollie Kyle in Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon. This role also earned her a nomination for an Oscar and a Golden Globe win. She has also appeared in the mini-series Under the Bridge, which earned her a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Joan Chen as May Chen

Joan Chen as May Chen (Image via YouTube/Bleecker Street)

May Chen is Angela's mother, who is extremely supportive of her relationship. Her character shows the stark contrast in people's thought processes.

Ad

Joan Chen is known for her breakout role in the movie The Last Emperor. She has taken up roles in numerous films such as Golden Gate, Heaven & Earth, Sunflower, Saving Face, and Tigertail. Chen has also directed feature films such as Autumn in New York, English, and Hero.

Youn Yuh-jung as Ja-Young

Youn Yuh-jung as Ja-Young (Image via YouTube/Bleecker Street)

Ja-Young is Min's traditional and orthodox grandmother from Korea. Her unexpected arrival and insistence on a wedding make matters complicated for Min and Angela.

Ad

Youn Yuh-jung is a South Korean actress who has worked on many South Korean films and TV series such as The Housemaid, The Taste of Money, and Dear My Friends. She gained international recognition for her breakout role as Soon-ja in the American drama film Minari. Her work in this movie led her to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Other members of The Wedding Banquet's cast

Ad

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the movie. Here is a list of all the other cast and characters who appear in The Wedding Banquet:

Bobo Le as Kendall

Camille Atebe as Monica

Jeffrey Liang as Lady Shu Mai

Emma Yi as Lawyer Sun

Françoise Yip as Susan

Marlee Walchuk as Marge

Jeremy Hoffman as Marshall

Sherine Menes as Kal/Intern

Nick Preston as Stanley

Andrew Woo

Lily Yawson

Carolyn Yonge

Jeffrey Joseph

Mia Golden

Hannah Henney

Mariesa Crouse

Eunjung Choi

The Wedding Banquet is set to be released on April 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More